Elon Musk’s Neuralink seeks paralyzed volunteers to test innovative brain implant

Neuralink, the ambitious California-based company founded by Elon Musk, is poised to advance its revolutionary vision: enhancing the capabilities of the human brain. This goal goes beyond the mere desire to prevent artificial intelligence from surpassing human intelligence; Neuralink also aims to improve the lives of people with disabilities such as impaired hearing or paralysis.

The most surprising news is that Neuralink is looking for disabled volunteers to participate in tests of its innovative brain implants. This marks a significant step towards bringing the technology to fruition, as the company has obtained authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct clinical trials in humans.

The initial goal of this technology is not to transform people into cyborgs a la “Cyborg” from DC Comics, but rather to allow them to control devices with the power of thought. Initially, Neuralink aims to develop a system that allows people to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone, a prospect that could revolutionize the lives of people with paralysis or motor disabilities.

These innovations have the potential to remove significant barriers in the daily lives of those facing physical disabilities. Neuralink gained approval to recruit individuals with “tetraplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis,” demonstrating an intent to address complex challenges and provide solutions that improve the quality of life of those who benefit.

However, it is important to point out that Neuralink has been at the center of criticism in 2022 due to questionable practices used in experiments on laboratory animals. The company has been accused of conducting invasive experiments that caused the deaths of around 1,500 animals, including rats, monkeys, pigs and mice. Despite these concerns, it is reasonable to hope that the company has learned from the mistakes of the past and adopts more ethical and effective methods as it seeks to realize its revolutionary vision for the future.

