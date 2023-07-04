Elon, you are a clown! Confusion over NHL signings, fans blame Musk

Dissatisfied reactions piled up on Twitter, which the American businessman bought in June of last year for four hundred and eighty billion dollars.

Elon, you are a clown.

Elon probably hasn’t paid the invoices.. again.

How long will it take to fully function under his leadership?

Where did the song go? Musk, in an effort to prevent the widespread extraction of data, has so far introduced a daily limit displayed on the popular social network.

At the moment, a new user can view 6,000 PSPs per day, a new user 600, and a newly created new user even only 300.

He chose a really great day for something like that, said Eliotte Friedman from the Sportsnet television station, one of the most respected national hockey newspapers.

“Free Agency 2023: Rate Limit Exceeded”

The dog has 780 thousand followers on Twitter. A regular punch with news from behind the scenes of the NHL, which often causes the public to go before the official publication.

This time, however, his current information did not reach them.

The free games market opened at 6pm SE. Some hockey fans, considering Musk’s right-wing moves last night, could only say: Sorry, you crossed the line. Wait a moment and try again.

And by the end of the day, they only got to the tweets that they looked at in his previous story. Meanwhile, 166 hockey players have signed new contracts in the NHL.

Newspapers, including Friedman, had problems with my usage, as they tried in vain to place the latest PSP on their profiles.

We’re trying to get to work here. Please unplug and plug in Twitter so we can report any signatures to the reputable website The Hockey News.

Neekan limited also affected some clubs. You can find all the news on our MySpace, Carolina has not forgiven herself for the small note of the server, which was very popular fifteen years ago.

In response to the new set limit, she launched a live blog on her own website, where she announced the extended collaboration with Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta, Jesper Fast and the signatures of Dmitri Orlov and Michael Bunting.

Although the fans were not at first completely impoverished thanks to another platform of the most important, the malfunction of one of the leading social media and the broken traditions of the atmosphere, which are inextricably linked with this day, still angered them.

I’m completely locked out of twitter rn, all I can do is send this tweet. (I’m not kidding.)

It was always precisely because of such events that Twitter was founded. Information flows in real time from all directions and individual communities react to it, HockeyStatMiner user sighed.

It wasn’t just about the NHL. NBA basketball, which opened the market with free games on Friday, also encountered an unpleasant situation.

Twitter is stupid. He sent his own tweets, but I don’t see the answers to them, wrote DeAaron Fox, Sacramento’s point guard.

Musk has admitted several times in the past that he does not have a close relationship with sports. He just confirmed that he came out. And plus points for hockey and basketball fans definitely did not fail.