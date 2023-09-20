Elye Wahi, the French hope on whom Lens is counting to be up for the Champions League

Elye Wahi during the Ligue 1 match between RC Lens and Metz at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium in Lens, September 16, 2023. PASCAL ROSSIGNOL / REUTERS

It’s a night to forget. Red lantern in Ligue 1 after five days of the championship, RC Lens will return to the Champions League, twenty-one years after its last participation. Unable to assume its status as vice-champion of France since the start of the 2023-2024 financial year, the club can take advantage of Little Thumb’s status in the prestigious European competition to approach matches without complexes. Wednesday September 20, on the pitch of Sevilla FC in Spain, the Sang et Or hope to launch their season… and at the same time that of Elye Wahi.

Recruited ten days before the end of the summer transfer window, the ex-Montpellier player did not really have time to land in Lens, between his express integration into the group and the international break spent with the France Espoirs team. His transfer for 30 million euros excluding bonuses, the largest amount ever paid by the Artesian club, Wahi has not yet justified it. Mute in three matches, he was discreet during the defeat at home against Metz on Saturday evening (0-1).

“He created chances”wanted to reassure Franck Haise, the Lensois coach, recalling that his attacker “has work ahead of him, with principles to acquire, a connection with his partners and a physical condition that will allow him to be totally free”. Sang et Or supporters are just waiting for that. At 20 years old, Wahi is still a promising young player but already experienced, with 32 goals scored in 88 Ligue 1 matches. Only Kylian Mbappé did better at this age.

Over the last two seasons, the native of Courcouronnes (Essonne) has revealed himself in the jersey of Montpellier Hérault Sport Club (MHSC) by revealing his goalscoring instincts on all the pitches of the French championship. From his 2022-2023 exercise, that of confirmation with his 19 achievements, we will remember his quadruplet in Lyon, in May, and his acrobatic return, always against OL, which earned him the trophy for the best goal of the season.

“We watched him like milk on fire »

Wahi masters acrobatics. At the age of 15, he managed to turn around a very bad situation when he found himself without a club, after being excluded from his college and the Caen training center for bad behavior. At this pivotal age for a future professional footballer, those close to him are worried. He needs to find a new anchor point quickly. After trials at Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and a few French clubs, Wahi landed in Montpellier.

