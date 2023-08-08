Elye Wahi was born to score – Sportellate

With Montpellier he did it in every way.

Harry Kane, Martin Odegaard, Phil Foden, Gabriel Veiga, Jonas Hofmann, Sheraldo Becker, Boulaye Dia. This series of names is not the shopping list that the president of Al Ittihad left on a restaurant table like Paratici a few years ago, but the list of players from the top 5 European leagues with a positive difference between goals and expected goals products in last season better than that of Elye Wahi. If we increase the filters, selecting only players with at least 19 goals, we are left with only Kane and the young French striker.

With these premises it is easy to understand that Elye Wahi is an extraordinary finisher but his game goes far beyond this. Wahi is born in 2003 and has already been in Ligue 1 for three years, having made his debut at the end of 2020 with Montpellier, a club that currently holds his card. Bearing in mind that we are facing a 21-year-old player yet to complete, reading his numbers is impressive: since his debut he has scored 32 goals in 91 games, starting in only 57 of them. This is because he had to gradually earn the starting position, conquering it about halfway through the 2021/2022 season, at the age of 19. He hasn’t stopped scoring since then: Wahi is a pure striker, able to play on his own, having always played in a 4-2-3-1 formation for a team that has never been particularly proactive.

Despite not having a very petite physique, Wahi doesn’t seem particularly tall. Various sources report 184 cm as height but even Elye himself has not been able to confirm this figure, suggesting that he is slightly shorter. In fact, in duels we notice a physique that is not yet fully developed: while not having bad stats, Wahi does not excel in aerial duels and, to be honest, neither in ground duels. Something quite surprising considering that we are talking about a striker who, out of 32 goals as a professional, has scored 4 with headers and several others with volleys.

Returning to the speech with which we opened, Elye Wahi had to get a lot from relatively little last season: 19 goals from 14.52 xG, no one, among the top 10 goalscorers in the last Ligue 1, had so few chances at his feet. This data is already a small portrait of the player who seems to be promised to Chelsea these days. Wahi is in fact an absolute finisher; someone who never misses when the ball goes inside. During the season he has never missed a chance by more than 0.60 xG – to be clear, a penalty is worth around 0.75 – and he has only missed three above 0.50. In short, Wahi looks like that friend who wins the mundialito at the oratory or at the summer camp always gravitating near the goal: he is at the right time in the right place and is diabolically perfect in putting the ball into the net using any means, whether it is a nasty dirty shot or a splendid stunt.

If we want to find another fault, Wahi doesn’t seem to be totally at ease in the strait: the data on balls lost – 1.65 per 90′ – and loss of control – 3.12 – place him among the worst strikers in Europe; however, this figure is inflated by the fact that he often receives the ball with his back to goal, having few choices available. Inevitably, a game made mainly of isolations against defenders leads him to have a very low volume of passes – less than 16 attempts per game, among the lowest in Europe – and to find few ideas to associate with teammates; although, however, he seems to juggle the few times he gets the chance – 5 assists in the last championship.

But let’s move on to the positive things: what makes it special? As said previously, Wahi always has to do something to build his chances. He succeeds particularly well, being among the first strikers in Europe both for conducting in the last thirty meters and for conducting in the penalty area. Thanks also to his speed, Wahi is in fact an excellent handler of the ball, also capable of scoring goals like this:

Wahi, on the other hand, loves to receive the ball deep, but also on his feet and then carry it, in fact, while both are around the 10th percentile for balls carried into the box, Wahi is much higher (18th percentile vs 60th) in carrying the ball into the opposing trocar pic.twitter.com/0hscY1NLaM — encho (@enchocom) July 23, 2023

Also, Wahi is a extraordinary finisher: to give some more data, the Frenchman is in the 99th percentile in Europe for the percentage of shots that end up on goal and in the 98th percentile both for the ratio between xG produced and goals scored and for the ratio between attempts attempted and goals (one goal every 3 shots, one every 2 shots on goal).

Where would it be better?

That Wahi’s future is far from Montpellier now seems established: in his last home game he left the pitch in tears, effectively giving the idea of ​​a farewell. For a few days now, the young Frenchman seems to be close to becoming yet another signing for Chelseawho, however, can already count on two new arrivals: Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

When Pochettino was asked what he thought of the arrival of a new striker, the Argentine coach replied that he is very happy with his new couple and that there are some interesting young profiles at home. Even if, perhaps in order not to go totally against the ideas of the management – a new purchase is always convenient – he then partially retracted by saying that adding new options is always a good and right thing.

However, the idea of ​​​​the Chelsea management seems to be that of buy Wahi’s card and loan him to Strasbourg, also owned by Todd Boehly’s group; an option that also seems destined for another young Frenchman, Lesley Ugochukwu, whom Chelsea bought from Rennes. Although a few days ago the negotiation was taken for granted by Fabrizio Romano, no official announcement has yet arrived. Which fans can then hope for such an exciting coup?

After completing Ugochukwu deal with Rennes, Chelsea will focus again on negotiations for Elye Wahi 🔵✨🇫🇷 Talks will continue in the next days to agree terms with Montpellier and then loan Wahi to Strasbourg. Chelsea know there are two more clubs trying to convince Wahi. pic.twitter.com/Ym0QrbWSMj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023

In Italy there are three clubs currently looking for a centre-forward: Milan, Inter and Roma, although at least the first two seem to have already begun to solve this problem. The Milan likely to start season with Giroud and Okafor as options; moreover, among the three teams, Pioli’s is the one that seems most looking for a technical and associative striker, not exactly the main characteristics of Wahi.

The Roma, on the other hand, would find in the Frenchman a perfect profile to replace the injured Abraham: a striker much more skilled in converting chances – last season the former Chelsea and Belotti accumulated a total of 17 xG in Serie A, scoring just 8 goals – and to work alone in certain moments of the race. The main obstacle for Mourinho’s team, however, is the cost of the operation – estimated at around 30/35 million – which seems incompatible with the restrictions of the FFP imposed on the team.

therefore remains theInter, the only Italian team that has really been talked about, even if not insistently, for Wahi. Inter seem willing to make a further important investment to complete their attacking department, despite the imminent purchase of Scamacca, and Wahi could be the right player. In fact, with a possible sale of Correa, the Nerazzurri could carve out the resources necessary for the purchase, which could become a very interesting asset also in terms of future resale.

Wahi would be nice fit with Lautaro also and above all because, in some ways – despite a very different physical structure – he has characteristics similar to Lukaku, the striker with whom the Argentine has always got along very well. Furthermore, the Frenchman could be the finalist missing from Inter, who in many matches last season had difficulty finding goals despite creating so many chances. In another summer where Italian football greets many of its talents, being able to see an exciting and prospective youngster would be oxygen not only for Inter fans, but for all Serie A fans.

