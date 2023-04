Status: 05.04.2023 3:01 p.m

Ticket sales for the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany will start on October 3rd.

This was announced by Martin Kallen, Tournament Director of the European Football Union, on Wednesday (April 5th, 2023) during the UEFA Congress in Lisbon.

In addition to the re-election of the Slovenian Ceferin as UEFA President and the election of the bodies, the further schedule and the start of advance sales for EURO 2024 were also announced.

The qualification for the tournament is currently underway, the German national team is automatically qualified as the host. The European Championship begins on June 14, 2024 in Munich, the final in Berlin is scheduled for July 14, 2024.