EM-Aus threatens: Di Salvo’s fight against the U21 debacle

Di Salvo’s fight against the U21 debacle

As of: 6:39 p.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes

“Shocked and Disappointed” – Racial abuse directed at Moukoko and Ngankam

After the German U21 national team’s 1-1 draw against Israel at the start of the European Championship, there were racist insults against Youssoufa Moukoko and Jessic Ngankam on Instagram. Coach Antonio Di Salvo reacted “shocked” to the hate on the net.

After the successes of Stefan Kuntz, Antonio Di Salvo’s name could soon stand for the first preliminary round elimination of a German U21 since 2013. Sports director Rudi Völler is clearly positioning himself for the future.

Antonio Di Salvo is not upset by the most difficult test of his coaching career so far. As always, he remains stoically calm and relaxed. The successor to Stefan Kuntz as German U21 national coach is threatened with a bitter disappointment at his first European Championship.

Only with a win in the all-or-nothing game on Wednesday (6:00 p.m. CEST/Sat.1) against England and support from Israel against the Czech Republic can Di Salvo and his team avert the first preliminary round in ten years. If it fails, the desired ticket for the 2024 Olympic Games would also be lost. “We’re playing against the strongest opponents in the group. But a win is possible,” said Di Salvo.

The name of his predecessor Kuntz is closely linked in German football with the long-term success of the U21s: three finals in a row and the titles in 2017 and 2021 with assistant coach Di Salvo. Nevertheless, without a football miracle against England, his name would stand for the first preliminary round since 2013. Di Salvo is undeterred by this. As usual, he prepares his team meticulously for the top opponent England. “We will do everything we can to win the game. That’s all in our hands,” he said.

Despite the looming European Championship debacle, the former professional from FC Bayern, from Hansa Rostock and 1860 Munich at the German Football Association is out of the question, according to sporting director Rudi Völler. The contracts of Di Salvo and his assistant coach Hermann Gerland were only extended until 2025 shortly before the tournament. And just as national coach Hansi Flick is allowed to continue despite sobering performance, Di Salvo also gains confidence. “We have extended the contract because he is a very good coach,” said Völler and added with a view to the imminent early failure: “It won’t knock him down, it happens.”

Talent expert and good communicator

Di Salvo’s record after almost two years in office is mediocre at best: he has eight wins in 15 games, four losses and three draws. In the European Championship season there was only one win against Italy in November in official international matches, in March there were only draws against Romania and Japan.

Nevertheless, the Paderborn-born son of Italian immigrants continues to be held in high esteem at the DFB and in the team. After success as an assistant coach, he moved into the front row in September 2021 and mastered the European Championship qualification. Di Salvo is considered a young talent expert and a good communicator – even if he’s not a good-humoured uncle with snappy remarks like Kuntz. “Toni is outstanding. He speaks to everyone and takes everyone with him,” praised assistant coach Gerland, who is considered a fan of Flick and a confidant of Di Salvo. His boss has “very good views of football and very good leadership”.

At a loss and helpless

However, this did not protect the 100-time Bundesliga player from the frustrating start of the European Championship with just one point from two games. In the 2-1 draw against the Czech Republic, Di Salvo kept stroking his bald head in disbelief, looking at a loss and a little helpless. “You despair as a coach,” he said, referring to the exploitation of chances and duel behavior and once again criticized his team’s lack of consistency.

Under pressure: Antonio Di Salvo (right) and his assistant coach Hermann Gerland

Source: dpa

In any case, the team spirit and the harmony between the team and the coach, which is so often invoked, were beginning to crack in Georgia. “Maybe we just have to think about plan B or C again if we can’t score with crosses, which we can then do as an alternative,” said Yannik Keitel. Di Salvo said: “We have several options in mind and several plans.” This match plan is also important against England – so that Di Salvo can still avert his first difficult defeat as a coach.

