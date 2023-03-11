Status: 03/10/2023 6:01 p.m

Hockey World Champion Germany lost the first of four games in its preparation for the European Championship there just six weeks after winning the title in India. National coach André Henning’s team lost 3-2 to the hosts in Rourkela after being down 3-0.

Paul-Philipp Kaufmann (45th minute) and Michel Struthoff (58th) scored the goals in front of 21,800 spectators in the game against the record Olympic champion. “That was a more than decent performance that deserved at least a draw,” said the national coach.

In the Pro League, Germany meets Australia in revenge for the World Cup semifinals on Saturday. On Sunday they will face India again, before Australia is the opponent again on Monday. The Pro League is an international competition for national teams organized by the World Hockey Federation (FIH); the European Hockey Championships take place in Mönchengladbach in August.