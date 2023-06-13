EM qualification: Alaba is facing the next milestone

Alaba, who won his 99th international match in the narrow 2-1 win against Estonia in Linz at the end of March, would be promoted to an elite men’s club with his 100th international match. Marko Arnautovic is a record international with 106 games, Andreas Herzog played 103 times for Rot-Weiss-Rot and Belgrade legionnaire Aleksandar Dragovic made exactly 100 appearances. In the women’s game, led by record player Sarah Puntigam (133 games), five players broke the magic mark.

In the trend-setting doubles in qualifying for the EM 2024 in Germany with group favorite Belgium and the following Tuesday at home against Sweden, Alaba will most likely now be the fourth Austrian to surpass the hundred. If the Viennese, who celebrates his 31st birthday on June 24, is used in both parties, he immediately takes third place behind Arnautovic and Herzog.

In terms of success, Alaba is number one anyway. With a total of three victories in the Champions League, eleven championship titles with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid and numerous other cups as well as nine awards for footballer of the year, he is an exceptional talent. Alaba was also named Austrian Sportsman of the Year three times – most recently in 2022. This also makes the 30-year-old the most successful kicker.

From Floridsdorf to the Champions League

Alaba’s talent paved the way for him to professional football early on. The kicker, who grew up in Vienna-Floridsdorf, made his professional debut on April 18, 2008 at the age of 15. Five days after sitting on the bench in Austria Vienna’s Bundesliga away match against Altach, Alaba made his first appearance in the second division in Austria Amateur’s 3-1 home defeat by Red Bull Juniors. The decisive career step followed in July of the same year: Alaba switched to the youth department at Bayern Munich.

After appearances in the U17, U19 and amateurs of the German record champions, the next highlight came less than two years after his move to Munich. In the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup against Greuther Fürth on February 10, 2010, Alaba came on as a substitute in the 59th minute and, at the age of 17 years and 232 days, became the youngest Bayern player to play in a professional team match. His debuts in the Bundesliga and the Champions League followed in early March.

After a six-month loan to Hoffenheim, Alaba became a regular left-back at Bayern from the summer of 2011. After he still had to watch Borussia Dortmund in the league and FC Chelsea in the Champions League in the Munich “Finale dahoam” in 2012, which he missed with a yellow card while cheering, his big moment came in 2013: Alaba won the treble of the championship with Bayern , Cup and Champions League. A coup that he repeated in 2020 with Munich.

Title hamster also in Madrid

On May 28, 2021, Alaba reached the next fork in his career. Real Madrid announced that the defender has signed a five-year contract with Los Blancos. The Viennese moved to the Spanish capital on a free transfer after 431 competitive games and 33 goals for Bayern. His record of titles in Munich: ten championships, six DFB cups, two Champions Leagues, two club world championships, two European Supercups and five German Supercups.

And the Viennese took the success of Munich with him to Madrid. Alaba was crowned Champions League winner again in his first season with Real by beating Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France. Weeks earlier, the defender had already secured the championship title and the Spanish Supercup with the “Royal”. In the months that followed, he won the European Supercup and this season the titles at the Club World Championship and the Spanish Cup.

Historical EM participations

A few months before his first appearance at Bayern, Alaba also wore the Austrian team jersey for the first of 99 times. On October 14, 2009, the teenager was substituted on by then team boss Dietmar Constantini in the 3-1 draw against France in the Stade de France in the 80th minute. At the age of 17 years and 112 days, the defender became Austria’s second youngest senior team player. Only goalie Ernst Walter Joachim was 172 days younger on his debut against Hungary on November 4, 1917.

Alaba’s name is also inextricably linked to the upswing of the Austrian national team. Because the defender, who has already held several positions with the federal eagle on his chest, played a major role in Austria qualifying for a European Championship for the first time in 2016 and also in the transnational European Championship 2020, which was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic the party was.

In 2016 in France, the selection coached by Marcel Koller was not able to meet the high expectations in any way, but five years later, under team boss Franco Foda, they achieved their first two victories at a European Championship and the first promotion to the knockout round. In the round of 16, Austria with captain Alaba lost 2-1 after extra time to eventual European champions Italy at London’s Wembley Stadium. The only thing that Alaba is still missing from his collection is participation in the World Cup, because in the qualifications for the finals in 2010, 2014, 2018 and most recently in 2022 Austria fell by the wayside – despite some important Alaba goals.