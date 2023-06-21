EM qualification: Baumgartner shoots Sweden ko

In front of 46,300 spectators, the native of Lower Austria ensured with his goals in the 81st and 89th minute that Austria not only clinched their third win in the fourth game of the European Championship qualifier, but also remained unbeaten. Rangnick’s side go into the summer break ten points, three clear of Belgium, who were comfortable 3-0 in Estonia.

With the late triumph in the 37th duel, the Austrians continued their successful run against Sweden. The victory was the third in a row against the Scandinavians and the fourth match without defeat en suite. While Austria is still on course towards the European Championship, the Swedes conceded their second defeat in the third game and are already far behind the ÖFB selection with only three points. In autumn there is a chance for revenge, because on September 12th the qualification for the Austrians continues with the second leg in Sweden.

Baumgartner also shoots the 2-0

Once again the Lower Austrian, this time after a shot by Michael Gregoritsch, was spot on and made the decision

Two changes in the ÖFB team

If Sweden’s team boss Janne Andersson had set his team to the same Austrian staff as was seen against Belgium, he had made a mistake. Because Rangnick had rebuilt his team in two positions. On the one hand Phillipp Mwene was rewarded for his strong second half against Belgium at the expense of Maximilian Wöber with the starting place on the left-back position, on the other hand the fresh junior Adamu replaced Marko Arnautovic, who had just recovered from an injury, as the second striker alongside Michael Gregoritsch.

UEFA Euro 2024 qualification

In any case, the noteworthy 1-1 draw in Belgium had its effect. Because the fans fulfilled the wish of team boss Rangnick, grabbed the last available tickets and thus ensured the hoped-for sold-out house and even while warming up goosebumps. However, the oval was not completely full, because the Swedes had not exhausted their entire contingent. A Scandinavian block was easy to find even before kick-off, because the seats had apparently been bought from a well-known Swedish furniture chain and decorated accordingly – a charming joke.

Austria starts strong, Schlager even stronger

In the Austrian camp there was great hope that the kicking “big sons” – the daughters, as always, had been forgotten in the anthem at men’s team games – would quickly ensure that the goal song chosen by the fans was played for the first time. Not much was missing, and “Maria” by Scooter would have been booming out of the boxes after a few minutes. Adamu couldn’t finish properly after a sugar pass from Gregoritsch (2′), then the latter just rolled the ball past the Swedish goal (4′).

It almost seemed as if the guests were going under a red-white-red roller, but “Blagult” stopped the Austrian euphoria with two huge chances that just didn’t find their way into the goal thanks to Alexander Schlager. First, the longtime LASK and future Salzburg keeper turned a header from Victor Nilsson-Lindelöf from close range over the bar (11th), then the 27-year-old dived with pinpoint accuracy from a free kick by Emil Forsberg (14th). Schlager more than earned the extra pat from captain David Alaba.

AP/Florian Schroetter ÖFB goalie Alexander Schlager was spot on twice in the first half

Olsen not to be defeated

The shock of Sweden’s great chances was evident in the Austrians as a result, Rangnick’s boys acted a little more cautiously in the forward movement. However, this made it difficult to overcome the Swedish human wall in front of the gate. If there was an opportunity to graduate, it often fell into the noble scooter category. In addition, there were repeated play errors, which gave the Swedes the opportunity to counter. But the home defense conducted by Alaba was also safe.

A shot from the edge of the penalty area by Patrick Wimmer, who was once again eager to play, forced Olsen to fly and in the 40th minute opened up a heated Austrian final phase of the first half. Because the Swedish goalkeeper had to destroy several top-class players at the same time: the substitute (!) from Aston Villa scraped a header from Gregoritsch off the line, then the 33-year-old turned a powerful shot from Xaver Schlager around the post. Olsen also took the fact that Adamu shot him in the face from close range – and offside position – like nothing.

GEPA/David Bitzan Olsen (r.) saved his Swede’s skin several times in a short time

Austria misses Blitzstart again

The best proof: a brilliant act by the Swedish keeper immediately after the restart when he just caught a powerful header from Christoph Baumgartner with his fingertip (46′). A goalie in top form was also sorely needed for the guests, because the Austrians – with Arnautovic Adamu and Maximilian Wöber replacing Stefan Posch who had been cautioned – started the second 45 minutes like a shot. Wöber failed at Olsen (48th), then Gregoritsch missed (50th).

With the often cited Scandinavian coolness, the Swedes took the wind out of the Austrians’ sails again. Even more: Schlager had to give Olsen a low shot from Dejan Kulusevski and unpack a brilliant save (54th). Suddenly the fans in the stadium experienced deja vu. As in the first half, it was the Swedes who set the tone and created danger in front of the Austrian goal.

Baumgartner strikes late

After just over an hour, like in Belgium, Rangnick drew his previously held trump card in Marcel Sabitzer for the visibly exhausted Wimmer. But at first he hardly got the trick offensively because the action took place in front of the Austrian goal. Alaba and Co. had their legs full to prevent the Swedes from completing. It wasn’t until the 67th minute before Gregoritsch headed back to Olsen. The murmuring in the audience was even louder when the Swedish goalkeeper turned a hammer around the post from Florian Grillitsch, who had just come on as a substitute (73′).

The Austrian pressure finally paid off nine minutes before the end of regular time, because the until then rather inconspicuous Baumgartner switched the fastest when Olsen was only able to fend off a powerful direct shot from Grillitsch from the penalty area. Now the Happel oval was finally a madhouse, even Scooter had a hard time against the vortex. The Swedes threw everything forward again, but the home defense proved to be too tough. And Baumgartner finally ended all blue and yellow hopes of equalization with his second goal (89th).

GEPA/Armin Rauthner The preliminary decision: Baumgartner was faster on the ball than defender and goalkeeper and scored the 1:0

Comments on the game:

Ralph Rangnick (ÖFB team boss): “In principle, it was a six-point game against the direct competitor par excellence. It is entirely in our hands and we can decide for ourselves. That’s a good feeling. Of course we could have decided the game earlier. What the goalkeeper saved was unbelievable at times. We stuck with it, believed in it until the end and deservedly won with the two goals. Today showed again that we have the mentality to really keep at it. And also a squad that has enough quality across the board.”

Christopher Baumgartner (ÖFB double goal scorer): “It was really tough today, like in Belgium. We didn’t play our best game, but we still won. That shows our quality that we still deserve to win. I can definitely do more, especially when in possession of the ball, I can create even more for the team. It was very, very intense, very exhausting at the end of the season. So maybe I can be satisfied, even if it wasn’t my best game.”

Jan Andersson (Team boss Sweden): “The Austrians started with high pressure. The first half was okay for us, our goalie saved a few balls. It got difficult for us in the second half. We lost to a great Austrian team. Our boys gave everything. It has become a bit more difficult in the European Championship qualifiers, but we want to give everything in the fall.”

European Championship Qualification, Group F, Fourth Matchday

Tuesday:

Austria – Sweden 2:0 (0:0)

Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadium, 46,300; SR Guide (ITA)

Torfolge:

1:0 Baumgartner (81.)

2:0 Baumgartner (89.)

Austria: A. Schlager – Posch (46th / Wöber), Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene – X. Schlager (71st / Grillitsch), Seiwald – Wimmer (59th / Sabitzer), Gregoritsch, Baumgartner (91st / Ljubicic) – Adamu ( 46./Arnautovic)

Sweden: Olsen – Wahlqvist, Hien, Lindelöf, M. Olsson – Svanberg (87./Claessen), Gustafson, A. Ekdal (46./Karlström), Forsberg (76./Karlsson) – Kulusevski (87./Elanga), Isak ( 76./Gyökeres)

Yellow cards: Posch or none

