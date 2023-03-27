Especially the local heroes Heinz Lindner and Gernot Trauner were happy about the successful ÖFB debut in the arena, which opened a month ago. “The mood was excellent from the start, the spark spilled over. We pushed each other,” said the goalie. Gernot Trauner, who played in Linz for the first time since leaving LASK and was given chants, said: “The large standing room grandstand is spectacular, we feel very comfortable.”

The proximity to the lawn and the steep grandstands fulfilled the hoped-for purpose. “Everything came and went the way we wanted it to. The spectators are extremely close. Everywhere you have the feeling that you are in the middle of it instead of just there,” said ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick. His wish to play the key game against Sweden on June 20 in a similar setting, namely at Rapid’s Allianz Stadium in Vienna, will not come true. The ÖFB team will then be making guest appearances again in the moderately popular Ernst Happel Stadium.

Folk festival atmosphere in the new Linz stadium The first international football match in the newly built stadium on the Linzer Gugl could not have gone much better: Austria’s team beat Azerbaijan 4-1 in front of a full house at the start of the qualification for the 2024 European Football Championship.

Chess move with Linz worked out

The move to play the opening games against outsiders Azerbaijan and Estonia in Linz paid off. The new arena with 16,500 spectators was sold out on Friday, and there are only a few tickets left for Monday. But it’s not just curiosity about the new stadium that attracts the masses, the team under Rangnick has also been doing self-promotion before. However, the 2-0 win over European champions Italy in November was only attended by 18,000 spectators in the Ernst Happel Stadium, so the aging oval was not even half full.

APA/EXPA/Reinhard Eisenbauer



In general, Rangnick would have liked to avoid the long Happel round with what he felt was a lack of home game atmosphere in the European Championship qualifiers, especially for the important game against Sweden in June.

Key game again in the wide Happel oval

The 64-year-old German campaigned to play the game at the Allianz Stadium, which was also tight, and learned a lot about Austrian football again. Of course it’s not that easy in this country. Ultimately, the ÖFB got a basket, it was justified with a “recovery phase for the lawn”. After all, the first game of the ÖFB team in the Allianz Stadium, which opened in 2016, was closer than the seven years before. Both supporters and residents have always expressed concerns, which the club has followed.

In Linz, too, the die-hard supporters expressed their concerns because they do not want non-club fans in their own stands, but in the end the football fans from Upper Austria and elsewhere were united behind the team on Friday evening. The loud, continuous support did not leave the ÖFB players unimpressed, some of whom are used to big European stages.

“I think we will be there more often”

Even ÖFB star David Alaba from Real Madrid said after the game: “It’s a very nice stadium, the atmosphere was excellent, the fans in the stands had fun, the players on the field, so it was a nice evening. I think we’ll be there more often.” Kevin Danso said on Saturday: “I was a bit surprised. The stadium is great, the atmosphere was outstanding. We are very pleased.”

In the second half, when the game was already decided, the ÖFB fans sang “Oh, how is that nice”, after the final whistle “Sweet Caroline” was sung and the team said goodbye with a lap of honor. “The scenery was right and the spectators got their money’s worth,” Rangnick was pleased about the successful interplay. It was Rangnick’s first home game away from the Happel Stadium, there were other alternatives apart from Vienna in Salzburg or Klagenfurt.

Problems are being worked on

However, Linz took its first chance since the atmospheric fiasco in the old oval in 2012 against Ivory Coast (0:3), with the hosts themselves helping a lot. A pipe burst hours before the start of the game was dealt with in good time and even the previously criticized turf was better than feared after training, with players slipping during penalty practice. On Monday there is also a chance to do more off the pitch.

The fact that, as in the first two LASK home games, not everything went optimally in and around the stadium is in the nature of things. The association claims to have drawn its conclusions from the long backlog at the admission controls on Friday. “It wasn’t all optimal,” said ÖFB Managing Director Bernhard Neuhold. One is already in dialogue with the local security service provider. “We will make adjustments to solve this better.” According to the Linz police, the arrival and departure went better than last.