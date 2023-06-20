EM qualification: Mbappe sets a new milestone

Mbappe has scored four times in European Championship qualifiers this season, eight times at the World Cup and once in the Nations League. There are also goals at club level in Ligue 1 (29), Champions League (seven) and Cup (five). With 40 goals in the dress of the “Equipe tricolore” (in 70 games), the attacker, who is tied to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until the summer of 2024, is number five on the all-time list. Only 14 hits are missing from the record shooter Olivier Giroud (54).

Mbappe converted a penalty against the Greeks in the 55th minute. It was the only goal of the game, although the home side had acted with a majority after a red card from Konstantinos Mavropanos (69th / goal robbery) in the finish. With twelve points from four games, “Les Bleus” are right on target in Group B. “We did what it took to win. Only the efficiency left a lot to be desired,” summarized team boss Didier Deschamps. The defensive performance is particularly positive, the goal difference is 9:0.

“We knew they were a tough nut to crack but we did our job,” said midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Greece are second, six points behind, but have played one game in hand.

England are also well on their way to the European Championship

England are even safer than the French in qualifying for the European Championship. After the 7-0 win against North Macedonia, in addition to the maximum number of points (12), there are also 15-1 goals in Group C. Bukayo Saka scored a treble for the first time for the “Three Lions” at Manchester’s Old Trafford Stadium despite problems with his Achilles tendon. “It’s a feeling I can hardly express in words. I don’t know how to describe it. I’m just extremely happy,” Saka explained.

According to team boss Gareth Southgate, the 21-year-old is at a “really high” level. In addition, captain Harry Kane extended the English goal record to 58 goals with a brace. “It wasn’t really how we expected the game to be, we couldn’t have foreseen that North Macedonia would suffer like that,” said Southgate. The result was definitely to the liking of his team. “A really long season couldn’t have ended better,” emphasized Saka.

For Rasmus Höjlund, this is only true from a personal point of view. The former Sturm Graz attacker scored for the sixth time in his sixth international match in Denmark’s 1-1 draw in Pool H in Slovenia. With six goals, the 20-year-old attacker from Atalanta Bergamo, who is coveted by many European clubs, leads the scoring list in the current European Championship qualifier.

