For Ralf Rangnick it will be the tenth game as ÖFB coach. His record of four wins and four losses in a draw so far could turn positive. In the Nations League last year you could have scored more points, the German reminded. “Now it’s clear: At the latest when qualifying for the Euros begins, it’s also important that the results are right.” That was the case recently. Victories against Andorra (1-0), Italy (2-0) and Azerbaijan. The ÖFB team last achieved four or more complete successes, namely five, in autumn 2020.

Rangnick didn’t want to compare the game with the Andorra game in Malaga in November, in which the Austrians had a hard time – even if the Estonians were also facing an opponent with a five-man defense. “Estonia has more quality, also from the individual players,” said the 64-year-old. “We’re assuming another game. They didn’t play extremely defensively, but kept trying to put needle pricks and come on the counter.” Like the Azeris, the Estonians will also have a full house, the second game in Linz will be sold out with 16,500 spectators be.

“At the end of the day it’s up to us”

The ÖFB team last won the first two games of a European Championship or World Cup qualification in 2010 (2-0 against Kazakhstan, 3-0 against Azerbaijan). If that succeeds again, the Austrians would gain a three-point lead at the top of Group F – and take this into the duel with favorite Belgium in June in Brussels.

UEFA Euro 2024 qualification European Championship qualification, Group F, second match day Monday, 8.45 p.m., live on ORF1 Austria – Estonia Linz, Raiffeisen Arena, SR George/ALB Austria: Lindner – Mwene, Posch, Danso, Ulmer – Laimer, Seiwald, Ljubicic – Baumgartner, Gregoritsch, Wimmer Estonia: Hay – Paskotsi, Spruce, Forest, Oak, Long – Zenjov, Shein, K. Vasilyev, Sinyavskiy – Sappinen

“At the end of the day it’s up to us,” said Rangnick. “If we do our best and put our game on the pitch, I’m convinced we’ll win the game.” Keeping the pace, as was the case against Azerbaijan even when they were in the lead, is a requirement.

“We don’t need to consider a game that might take place three days later. But I’m assuming that the boys will enjoy the way they play so much that they’ll give it their all anyway.”

Reflected Alaba back in the squad

Personally, however, there are some question marks. It is certain that ÖFB captain David Alaba will be back in the squad. Whether and how long he will play is open. “We will decide at short notice whether he will play from the start or come off the bench,” said Rangnick.

The Real Madrid pro resumed team training on Wednesday after a month’s break due to a thigh muscle injury, but skipped the game against Azerbaijan. Now his 99th international match awaits the 30-year-old. Alaba said: “I feel very good. But I don’t know and I don’t think it’s enough for 90 minutes.”

It wasn’t his first muscle injury this season. “I questioned myself and drew conclusions from it,” emphasized Alaba. He started again relatively quickly after the calf injury at the beginning of February and also played through both games at the Club World Cup in Morocco. “Maybe it was a little early. I played a lot of games, every three days in a row. Maybe I should have controlled the games a bit differently.”

Alaba is certain when it comes to the final round of the European Championship next year. “We are all aware of the expectations, we all have them for ourselves,” he assured. “The fact that we want to successfully compete in this qualification is the top priority.” A tournament in Germany is something special for many team players. “Certainly also for the coach and his staff. Therefore, the motivation is of course very high.”

Question mark after duo

Meanwhile, there are also question marks over the appearances of central defender Gernot Trauner and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. Both suffered knocks on the knee against Azerbaijan and skipped the final training session in Windischgarsten on Sunday. According to Rangnick, both will only be clear on the day of the game. “It’s also a question of pain and pain tolerance.”

Sabitzer had impressed at the start of the qualifier with two goals and one assist. Should the Manchester United legionnaire fail, Cologne’s Dejan Ljubicic would be the first alternative in central midfield. If both Alaba and Sabitzer cannot start, according to Rangnick Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer would lead the ÖFB selection as captain – for the first time in his career. “But I don’t assume that both of them will not be on the pitch,” said the team boss.