Patrick Wimmer missed the empty goal (3rd), Gregoritsch hammered a penalty against the crossbar (17th). The Estonians, number 109 in the world, punished this after a free kick by Rauno Sappinen (25th). After the break, David Alaba made his comeback, but it took a while for Austria to get the deserved equalizer from “Joker” Kainz (64′). Further chances were wasted before Gregoritsch managed the redeeming, deflected winning goal in the finish (88th).

In the second game of Group F, Sweden celebrated a resounding 5-0 win over Azerbaijan, favorites Belgium were out of action in the European Championship qualifiers and are Austria’s next opponents on June 17 in Brussels. The ÖFB team travels as the leader of the table to the third place in the 2018 World Cup.

Kainz scores to make it 1-1 (68th minute) After numerous unsuccessful attempts, the ÖFB team managed to equalize. Florian Kainz made it 1-1 with his debut goal in team dress and brought the Austrians back into the game.

After the lively start to the European Championship qualification in a 4-1 win against Azerbaijan, Austria wanted to do more on the Froschberg in Linz. On a late winter evening this time, the ÖFB cashier was not only allowed to rub his hands because of the cold, the new stadium was sold out again, 500 remaining tickets were still sold.

Daniliuc debuts, Laimer captain for the first time

That was the good news, the not so good news: Rangnick again had to pretend some players were injured. Maximilian Wöber and local hero Gernot Trauner had previously left due to injury. Flavius ​​Daniliuc made his debut for the latter, and the defender with Romanian roots made a name for himself with regular appearances at Salernitana in Italy’s Serie A. He was previously the U21 captain and was a member of OGC Nice as well as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid (both in youth teams).

Marcel Sabitzer (knee), who contributed two more goals and an assist on Friday, was on the bench but was not used, unlike Alaba, who came on the break after a muscle injury. There were three changes compared to Friday: Stefan Posch started instead of Wöber and Cologne legionnaire Dejan Ljubicic in the 4-3-3 system instead of Sabitzer. Konrad Laimer led the ÖFB team onto the field for the first time because of the failures.

“We want to continue where we started against Azerbaijan in the 28th minute,” said ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick before the game on ORF. The German had changed the system, and from then on it ran smoothly. Well, Austria also started better than against Azerbaijan, but were 1-0 down at half-time. You made life difficult for yourself as the better team and conceded a cheap goal, which played into the cards of the Estonians as a defensive-oriented team.

Wimmer forgives seater, Gregoritsch penalty

After just a few seconds, Gregoritsch blocked the ball against goalkeeper Karl Hein, Arsenal’s third goalie, to thunderous applause. Patrick Wimmer did the same two minutes later and then got the ball too, but the industrious Wolfsburg legionnaire missed the empty goal with his left (3′). A minute later, Gregoritsch missed the cross from Christoph Baumgartner (4th) after a free kick trick. As expected, the opponent positioned himself deep inside with his chain of five and waited for his chance.

Wimmer misses an empty goal (3rd minute) Patrick Wimmer shows great commitment and wins the ball against the Estonian goalkeeper who ran out. However, his shot at the empty goal goes wide.

As a result, Austria made a power play and waited for the gap. There were also delicacies from Stefan Posch to marvel at, technically clearly better, but it’s not just about scoring goals in a European Championship qualifier. After about 15 minutes there was the greatest chance of taking the lead: Laimer picked up the pace and played to Wimmer, from whom Gregoritsch got the ball into the penalty area. Wlasiy Sinyawskiy brought down the Freiburg striker, the attacker kicked it up himself. Gregoritsch banged the leather ball against the crossbar (17th).

Gregoritsch smashes a penalty against the crossbar (17th minute) Michael Gregoritsch is brought down in the penalty area. The fouled himself grabs the ball and hammers the play equipment on the crossbar.

Estonia scores out of nowhere

So Austria should lead 2-0 like against Azerbaijan, but then they were still behind. The Estonians successfully waited for their chance. First Sergei Zenjov missed a header (22nd), then he gave up the lead. With a wide free kick, Alaba already suspected the disaster that was to come from the bench. The long free-kick cross reached the previously completely free Maksim Paskotsi, who brought the ball in the middle. Zenjov won the header duel against two ÖFB team players, and Sappinen was completely free and scored to 0:1 (25th).

Sappinen presents for Estonia (25th minute) After a free kick, the Austrian defensive department is disorderly. Rauno Sappinen is the beneficiary of the carelessness and scores unchallenged to make it 1-0 for Estonia.

Everyone in the Linz Arena had to let that sink in, audibly and noticeably. The well-adjusted Estonians, who went unbeaten in eight games in a row against equal opponents in 2022/23, presented themselves well adjusted by the Swiss coach Thomas Häberli and played for time before the break, to the displeasure of the crowd. Austria threw the lead before the break, they kept trying, but now even the simple passes didn’t work in some cases.

Austria continues after a break

At half-time, Rangnick brought in his regular captain, Alaba, as well as Salzburg’s junior Adamu instead of debutant Daniliuc and Ljubicic. Alaba swore in the players on the field, the fans were also motivated, and after three minutes Gregoritsch missed the next chance after an Adamu pass (48th). It was the start of the race to catch up.

Chances for both sides (64th minute) Florian Kainz leaves the next seater on the equalizer. In return, the Estonians come to a short relief attack.

But not everything worked out that evening, the many failures on the part of the Austrians were noticeable even against opponents like Estonia. A sloppy pass here, an acceptance error there. It took a while, but Austria came up with other opportunities. Gregoritsch, who could have scored a few goals that evening, missed in the penalty area (53′), Adamus’ header landed in Hein’s arms (61′). The fans continued to cheer for the team (“Immer wieder Österreich”), and then Kainz, who had just come on as a substitute, missed the chance (64th). It would have suited this game if Zenjov had scored in return.

Kainz stands out as a “joker”

Austria remained calm and ultimately forced the win: Cologne legionnaire Kainz brought a lot of momentum into the game, and in the end it was only a matter of time. The ban was broken in the 68th minute: Adamu and his opponent managed to get the ball to Laimer, who passed the ball to Posch. The right-back grabbed a hook, Hein parried his shot and Kainz threw the ball away (68′). “Here we go,” the fans shouted, and with a little patience they were right. Adamu initially missed from an acute angle (78th).

Austria stayed tenacious and pushed for the goal, and just before the end relief spread again: Baumgartner brought the ball in the middle and Gregoritsch still secured his goal. After a fine assumption, he pulled away and was lucky enough to have the ball deflected off Karol Mets. In the end, Austria cheered with the fans and celebrated this forced work victory. For Rangnick it was the tenth game as ÖFB coach. His previous record of four wins and four defeats with a draw was turned into a positive, like the game. For the first time since 2010, Austria won the first two games of a European Championship or World Cup qualifier.

Comments on the game:

Ralph Rangnick (ÖFB team boss): “Of course we would have wished it differently, and it would have been possible differently. We started the game fantastically and had three huge chances. It’s usually 2-0 and then the game is different. The goal shouldn’t happen, but it’s not like it shouldn’t happen. After the break we changed the basic order and showed the team videos. The important thing was that we didn’t lose our nerve. The changes did us good. Victory today can bring this group even closer together. We got the two wins we wanted to get.”

Michael Gregoritsch (ÖFB goalscorer): “The penalty that was awarded kept me busy for a long time. I really wanted to make up for it, thank God I managed to do it. It’s happened to me for the second time in three days that my first huge chance didn’t go in. I have to apologize to the team for making it so difficult for her.”

Thomas Häberli (Estonia team boss): “Of course we are very disappointed that we didn’t take a point. We have to accept that it wasn’t enough. We were very brave and went into duels. Sometimes it was risky, we were one-on-one against the Austrians. But we felt like that was the only way we could win. I don’t want to talk too much about Austria, but of course there’s quality there. I think they are also stronger than Sweden. Austria are a good team, of course. Happiness is not my issue. You get what you deserve.”

European Championship qualification, Group F, second match day

Montag:

Austria 2-1 Estonia (0-1)

Linz, Raiffeisen Arena, 16,500 spectators (sold out), SR Jorgji (ALB)

Torfolge:

0:1 Sappinen (26.)

1-1 Kainz (68′)

2:1 Gregoritsch (88.)

Austria: Lindner – Posch (82./Onisiwo), Daniliuc (46./Alaba), Danso, Mwene – Laimer, Seiwald, D. Ljubicic (46./Adamu) – Baumgartner (92./Schmid), Gregoritsch, Wimmer (61. /Kainz)

Estonia: Hein – Paskotsi, Tamm, Mets – Sinyavskiy, K. Vassiljev, Käit, Miller (78./Shein), Pikk (91./Tunjov) – Zenjov (91./Reinkort), Sappinen (84./Ojamaa)

Note: Gregoritsch shot a penalty against the crossbar (17th)

Yellow cards: none or Paskotsi, Käit, Sinyavskiy