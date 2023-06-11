EM test for Hansi Flick and 1000th KÃ¤nderspiel

EActually, the national coach is currently looking for the names of the players who should be on the pitch for the first team of the German Football Association (DFB) in a year, on June 14, 2024 in Munich, when the European Championship kicks off. On Sunday it was still largely unclear who should start in the first of three friendlies this Monday (6 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for international matches and on ZDF) against Ukraine in Bremen.

“We carefully consider who is currently playing. We are in the process of getting to the Euro and will use the three games to have other insights at the end of this trip,” said Hansi Flick before the 1000th international match in the history of the DFB, not only because of the German anniversary, but also because of it of the Ukrainian suffering in the Russian war of aggression is a special one. “We’re playing against a country that’s in a very difficult situation,” said the national coach.

He didn’t want to reveal much about the starting eleven. It is clear that Kevin Trapp will start. The Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper is given preference over Marc-André ter Stegen, who came late to the DFB hotel because he was still in Japan with FC Barcelona. Champions League winner Ilkay Gündogan from Manchester City and Robin Gosens, who lost the final with Inter Milan, only joined the team in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Striker Niclas Füllkrug, who has a home game in Bremen, and central defender Antonio Rüdiger get one of the few starting eleven places that Flick has already publicly promised. The Real Madrid player apologized for an incident at Frankfurt Airport on Saturday. There he had attacked an autograph collector when he arrived last week. “I overreacted,” said Rüdiger.

Timo Werner, however, is guaranteed not to wear the special DFB jersey with the “1000” in the logo on Monday. The striker from Leipzig is still suffering from a left ankle injury. He is also missing on Friday (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for international matches and on ARD) in Warsaw against Poland. It is not certain whether he will be fit for the game on June 20 (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for international matches and on RTL) in Gelsenkirchen against Colombia with Flick’s EM team search. “We look from day to day,” said the national coach.

Flick became clearer than with personnel issues when he spoke again about the demands on his national players, which he had already explained in the FAZ interview on June 7 using the example of Niklas Süle, who was again not nominated. “We expect them to be able to go beyond the limit and sometimes suffer a little,” said Flick, also in view of the expected heat in the Ukraine game.

“When we start preparations for the European Championship in a year’s time, it’s important that every single player is in top form. If you have laid the foundation in fitness, there is a lot in tournaments.” The line-up remains a mystery for the time being. In relation to the attitude, Flick sent a message that was received, as was heard in the days after his announcement to Süle in the DFB team.