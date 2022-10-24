Original title: Embarrassing! The Lakers started with 0 wins and 3 losses and tied for the bottom of the Western Conference and the bottom of the third data league.

On October 24th, Beijing time, the Lakers lost again. This time, with 1 minute and 56 seconds remaining in the game, the Trail Blazers eventually overturned and swallowed their third loss of the season.

Did you think of the start of the season with 0 wins and 3 losses? After today’s loss, the Lakers and Rockets (both 0-3) tied for last place in the Western Conference.

Darwin Hamm doesn’t seem to have changed the Lakers. So far this season, the Zijin team has been very bad on offense. The numbers don’t lie. According to statistics, the Lakers have ranked last in the league in offensive efficiency, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage so far this season.

The only consolation for the Lakers is that they are fifth in the league in defensive efficiency.

As we all know, in today’s league, the three-point shot is very important. But in the first three games of the season, the Lakers’ perimeter performance was terrible. In the opening game against the Warriors, the Lakers made 10 of 40 three-pointers; faced the Clippers 9 of 45; and the Blazers made 6 of 33 shots.

That is, in 3 games, the Lakers made only 25 of 118 three-pointers, and only 21.2% from the outside.

Remember this scene today? With 27.3 seconds left in the game, the Lakers led 102-101 by one point. Westbrook was emptied on the right side, and in the vacant position, he shot a hand shot, but it was a pity to hit the iron…

Talking about the 3-game losing streak after the game, Hamm said: "I know very well where I am coaching. The outside world will always be immersed in every victory and defeat, but this is a process." (jim)





