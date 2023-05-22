Home » Embarrassment on the pitch in Rome: a cell phone rings, but it’s from Swiatek. “Sorry, I’ll turn off” – The video
Embarrassment on the pitch in Rome: a cell phone rings, but it's from Swiatek. "Sorry, I'll turn off" – The video

Embarrassment on the pitch in Rome: a cell phone rings, but it’s from Swiatek. “Sorry, I’ll turn off” – The video

During the match between Every Swiatek e Elena Rybakina valid for access to the semifinal of the Rome internationalssuddenly rings a mobile phone: the referee immediately thinks it’s from the audience and asks to fare silence. After a few seconds, Swiatek – number 1 in the world – understands that the phone is actually ringing and its. The Pole, to the laughter of the audience, starts looking for her cell phone in her bag: she finds it and turns it off, a little embarassed. An episode you don’t expect in a quarterfinal at the Italian Forum.

In the end the match was forfeited by Kazakh Rybakina in the third set following an injury to the Pole. A leg problem forced Swiatek off the field, despite the game being perfectly level. Rybakina will tackle Ostapenko in the semifinals.

next

