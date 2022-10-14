Original title: Embiid 19+6 Harden 17 points 76ers narrowly beat Hornets at home to win 4 consecutive victories

On October 13, Beijing time, the NBA preseason continued, and the 76ers faced the Hornets at home. In the end, the 76ers beat the Hornets 99-94.

Specific score:

27-27, 29-21, 12-22, 26-29 (Hornets first)

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball missed the game with a sprained left ankle and is expected to miss the start of the regular season. For the 76ers, Embiid and Harden, the two trump cards, both clocked in in three quarters. In the fourth quarter, the two sides clenched the score for a while, and the 76ers finally won the game without any risk, and gained 4 consecutive victories in the preseason.

precise data:

Hornets: Hayward 16 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, Rozier 12 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Booknett 11 points and 3 rebounds, Plumlee 6 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, Oubre 2 points and 2 rebounds

76ers: Embiid 19 points and 6 rebounds, Harden 17 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists, Harrell 14 points and 6 rebounds, Maxey 9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists

