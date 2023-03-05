Original title: Embiid 31+10 Harden 38+10+9 The Bucks were reversed by the 76ers and the 16-game winning streak ended

On March 5th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued, and the Philadelphia 76ers challenged the Milwaukee Bucks away. At the end of the game, the 76ers achieved a reversal with a maximum of 18 points behind and defeated the Bucks 133-130. After this loss, the Bucks’ 16-game winning streak came to an end.

Focus players:

In this campaign, James Harden turned the tide in the last quarter, scoring 19 points in a single quarter. He scored 38 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists in the game, and 38 points was Harden’s single-game scoring high this season.

Other player stats:

For the 76ers, among other players, Joel Embiid made 11 of 22 shots, including 3 of 5 three-pointers, scored 31 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists, among which the number of assists tied his personal season record. In addition, Teres Maxi had 26 points and 3 rebounds, Tabias Harris had 3 points and 2 rebounds, PJ Tucker had 2 points and 2 rebounds, Niang had 16 points, Melton had 5 points and 2 rebounds, Mike Daniels had 8 points and 2 rebounds, and Paul Reid had 4 points and 4 rebounds.

For the Bucks, Antetokounmpo scored 34 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists, Brook Lopez 26 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Zhu Holiday 26 points, 4 rebounds and 13 assists, Grayson Allen 20 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists Assists, Connaughton 1 point and 2 rebounds, Middleton 6 points and 3 rebounds, Ingles 5 points and 3 rebounds, Portis 7 points and 5 rebounds, Jevon Carter 3 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Specific scores: 29-29, 24-30, 32-40, 48-31 (76ers in front).

Game review:

At the start of the first quarter, Antetokounmpo took the lead in scoring a layup to open the door for the Bucks. But soon, Embiid also hit a jumper, and the 76ers responded. After that, Lopez jumped into the net, Holiday hit a three-pointer, and the Bucks once had the advantage on the court. But for Philadelphia, Harden and Harris made consecutive three-pointers, Tucker also made a hook shot, and the visiting team achieved a lead. The tug-of-war came to the end of this quarter. Embiid and Lopez both scored against each other, and Melton also scored a three-pointer. After that, Antetokounmpo and Maxi made 2 of 2 free throws respectively. After a single quarter, the two teams tied at 29.

In the second quarter, Antetokounmpo scored an empty dunk and made a layup. Niang quickly responded with a three-pointer. Since then, the stalemate has continued. Daluo continued to confront Embiid. The former made 2 of 2 free throws for fouls, and the latter succeeded in consecutive jump shots. Both of them scored double digits. Later in the quarter, Harden and Maxi also scored in double figures. But in terms of situation, Philadelphia is the one behind. During the countdown of this section, Antetokounmpo made a breakthrough layup. After halftime, the Bucks temporarily led the 76ers 59-53.

After changing sides and fighting again, Daluo succeeded in breaking through and shooting, and the Bucks opened first again. Since then, Grayson Allen and Harden have hit three-pointers against each other. Next, Allen took over the Bucks’ offense, but for the outbreak of this role player, Philadelphia was not prepared. They made mistakes in switching defenses many times, and could only witness the latter’s shots again and again. At the end of the third quarter, Allen scored 20 points in a single quarter with a three-pointer, and the most points difference came to 18 points. McDaniels hit the net with a three-pointer, and the emperor also hit a jumper to try to stop the bleeding for the team. But Antetokounmpo made the icing on the cake with a successful hook shot. After three quarters, the Bucks led 99-85.

In the final quarter, Niang scored two three-pointers in a row, Paul Reid also made a tip-up, and Philadelphia played a small climax to close the point difference to single digits again. After that, Harden hit a three-pointer and scored 2+1 with a throw to the basket. The 76ers were only 1 point behind. When the time came to the latter part of the quarter, Beard made consecutive fouls and made free throws to renew Philadelphia’s life. With 2 minutes left in the game, Holiday scored a three-pointer and the Bucks led by 4 points. But Philadelphia did not give up. Harden and Dadi scored consecutive three-pointers, and the 76ers overtook the score in the last minute of the final quarter. After that, Holiday missed a three-point shot, Maxi made 2 of 2 free throws for a foul, the 76ers led by 4 points, and the Bucks failed to chase points. At the end of the game, the 76ers achieved a reversal with a maximum of 18 points behind and defeated the Bucks 133-130. After this loss, the Bucks’ 16-game winning streak came to an end.

Both starting lineups:

Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton

76ers: Tabias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden

