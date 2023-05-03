Home » Embiid named NBA Most Valuable Player
Sports

Embiid named NBA Most Valuable Player

by admin
Embiid named NBA Most Valuable Player

Basketball pro Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers has been named the NBA’s most valuable player (MVP) for the first time in his career. The Cameroonian-born center earned by far the most points from eligible journalists, relegating predecessors Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks to second and third place respectively.

Embiid reacted emotionally to the announcement on Tuesday evening (local time) and had tears in his eyes as he was applauded and cheered by his teammates. “A lot of hard work. I’ve been through a lot. And I’m not just talking about basketball,” he said.

The 29-year-old is in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference with the 76ers. However, he missed the first game against the Boston Celtics because of knee problems. In the main round he scored an average of 33.1 points per game and thus won the league’s scorer title for the second season in a row.

Embiid’s honor marks the fifth year in a row that the MVP title, which will feature the Michael Jordan Trophy, has gone to an international player. Although Embiid is now a US citizen, the league still lists him as a Cameroonian. Jokic is Serb, Antetokounmpo Greek. Both had won the election two years in a row.

See also  Piaggio MP3 400 Hpe 2021: test, price and technical data sheet of the Italian three-wheeler

You may also like

today’s matches in Serie A – breaking latest...

FOOTBALL ONLINE: Explosive final. Sparta will welcome Slavia...

Western media: Ronaldo is eager to return to...

NBA studio host shares Lakers-Warriors FOX Bet Super...

The need to buy goal

Los Angeles Lakers win Game 1 at Golden...

Freestyle motocrosser Filip Podmol beat the biggest stars...

Chelsea: Frank Lampard says there’s no ‘overnight’ fix...

Liensberger’s future with mental coach Berthold open

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Angry Gunners show they are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy