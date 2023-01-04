Home Sports Embiid surpasses Iverson for the fifth best month in his career and occupies the first place in team history_Best Player_Assists_Rebounds
Sports

Embiid surpasses Iverson for the fifth best month in his career and occupies the first place in team history_Best Player_Assists_Rebounds

by admin
Embiid surpasses Iverson for the fifth best month in his career and occupies the first place in team history_Best Player_Assists_Rebounds
2023-01-04 10:24

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: Embiid surpassed Iverson for the fifth best month in his career and took the first place in team history

On January 4th, Beijing time, today, the NBA officially announced the best player of the month in the East and West for December. 76ers center Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month.

With this, Embiid’s career best player of the month has come to 5 times, and the number of best player of the month awards in the history of the 76ers surpassed Allen Iverson, ranking first in team history.

In December, Embiid averaged 35.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, leading the 76ers to a record of 9 wins and 4 losses, only one game away from fourth in the Eastern Conference.

This season, Embiid averaged 33.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 35.5 minutes per game.

(Editor: Pei Ge)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Pavia, Concina shot. The Oltrepo is thinning out the ranks

You may also like

Saman Abbas, the body found in Novellara is...

Salerno, Nicola: “Ochoa has personality. Penalized by defensive...

Onana against Osimhen: tonight at San Siro it’s...

Milan thanks Leao and Tonali: 2-1 in Salerno,...

Official Instagram followers soar after Saudi Arabian club...

Volkswagen ID.7: the electric sedan with 700 km...

Happy Nesello from Belluno: «A lot of work...

The men’s volleyball league finals series starts tonight....

Banda della Uno Bianca, the commemoration of the...

Men’s Volleyball League-Zhang Jingyin’s truce Zhejiang 3-1 Shandong...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy