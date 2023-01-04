Source: NBA Wide Angle
On January 4th, Beijing time, today, the NBA officially announced the best player of the month in the East and West for December. 76ers center Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month.
With this, Embiid’s career best player of the month has come to 5 times, and the number of best player of the month awards in the history of the 76ers surpassed Allen Iverson, ranking first in team history.
In December, Embiid averaged 35.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, leading the 76ers to a record of 9 wins and 4 losses, only one game away from fourth in the Eastern Conference.
This season, Embiid averaged 33.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 35.5 minutes per game.
