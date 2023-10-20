Embrace Nature’s Beauty: Exploring the Ecological Wonders of the Yangtze River Delta Sports and Leisure Experience Season

Title: The Yangtze River Delta Sports and Leisure Experience Season Celebrates Natural Beauty with Forest Run

Subtitle: Enthusiasts gather in Dongtai City to explore China‘s “most beautiful bay” and enjoy the largest coastal plain forest during the 10th edition of the event.

Date: October 20, 2023

Source: Sports News

By: Wu Jiaxiu, Sports News reporter

Dongtai City, Jiangsu Province – The Yangtze River Delta Sports and Leisure Experience Season arrived in Dongtai City, Jiangsu Province from October 17th to 18th, marking the fifth stop of this year’s event. More than 200 sports and leisure enthusiasts from Zhejiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Anhui embarked on a two-day and one-night adventure, immersing themselves in the breathtaking landscape of China‘s “most beautiful bay” and the largest coastal plain forest.

The participants explored the Tiaozini Wetland and Huanghai Forest Park, both renowned for their ecological significance. The Tiaozini Wetland, recognized as a World Natural Heritage in 2019 and crowned China‘s “Most Beautiful Bay” in 2022, offered visitors a chance to witness the ebb and flow of tides, as well as the return of thousands of birds to their nests. Outdoor enthusiasts eagerly searched for rare birds like the Spoon-billed Sandpiper, fully experiencing the joy of birdwatching in this paradise for migratory birds.

Speaking about his experience, Cai Hengshi from Zhejiang, a frequent participant in the Yangtze River Delta Sports and Leisure Experience Season, shared, “It was difficult at first, but later we found and solved problems together. It felt good that everyone worked together. This event is still so attractive!” Cai, an avid cross-country runner, relished the opportunity to play games on the tidal flats and breathe freely in the Yellow Sea forest, discovering the unique blend of sports and leisure.

At the Dongtai Yellow Sea Forest Ecological Tourism Resort, participants embraced nature by strolling along green lanes, exploring the forest, and enjoying invigorating runs that offered a deep breath of fresh oxygen. This coastal plain forest, covering an impressive 16,000 acres, boasts a forest coverage rate exceeding 90% and is home to 628 plant species, 342 bird species, and nearly 30 mammal species. It stands as a testament to the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature, aptly described as an “oxygen bar.” The resort’s core area is adorned with sports trails and leisure facilities, inviting participants to engage in activities such as Tai Chi, aerobics, orienteering, Frisbee, and more under the guidance of professional coaches.

For many sports enthusiasts from Zhejiang, living next to the “Green Oxygen Bar,” morning runs in the forest have become a delightful routine. “I started running at 6:30 in the morning. The air is so good. If I don’t do aerobic running, I feel like I would be letting down such a good environment. There is also a professionally designed track in the forest, which is very quiet and refreshing,” shared Ronaldinho, an avid runner.

The 10th Yangtze River Delta Sports and Leisure Experience Season in 2023 is a collaborative initiative by Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau, Shanghai Sports Bureau, Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau, and Anhui Provincial Sports Bureau. The event aims to bolster the development of the sports and leisure sports industry in the Yangtze River Delta region, while promoting the integration of sports and tourism. The ultimate goal is to establish the Yangtze River Delta as a top-tier destination for outdoor tourism and leisure sports, further enhancing the popularity and reputation of sports and leisure activities.

As the Yangtze River Delta Sports and Leisure Experience Season continues its journey, leisure enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see what the subsequent stops on the itinerary have in store.

Tags: leisure, Yangtze River Delta, forest

Editor: Wen Tao

Sources: Bi Zhen

Share this: Facebook

X

