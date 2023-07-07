Home » Embracing the Silver Age: Fun Activities Prepare Hangzhou for the Asian Games
Embracing the Silver Age: Fun Activities Prepare Hangzhou for the Asian Games

by admin

Title: Hangzhou Community Hosts “Enjoy the Silver Age” Fun Sports Meeting to Welcome Asian Games

Subtitle: Elderly participants engage in wood play sports and promote healthy and progressive lifestyle

Date: July 8, 2023

Hangzhou, China – Despite the scorching summer heat, the enthusiasm of the masses in Hangzhou to welcome the upcoming Asian Games remains unwavering. On July 6, the Social Work Station of the Dongyi Community of Daguan Street and the Social Work Service Center of Minmin Yijia organized a special activity titled “Enjoy the Silver Age’ Fun” and Welcome the Asian Games at the Sunshine Elderly Home, under their jurisdiction.

The fun sports meeting witnessed active participation from over 70 party members and residents from various age groups, including the elderly and young people living in the community. The event aimed to engage residents in physically stimulating activities while fostering a sense of enjoyment and entertainment.

Organizers set up six exciting events, including sandbag throwing, rubber band gun shooting, desktop basketball, pinch hockey, ball maze, and sports figures. These activities not only provided a sufficient amount of exercise for the participants, but also focused on their safety and entertainment.

The Elderly Wood Play Asian Games Fun Games were designed to promote a healthy and progressive lifestyle among the elderly, encouraging them to exercise and experience joy. With the Hangzhou Asian Games drawing closer, the event has ignited a renewed enthusiasm among community residents for sports, fostering a sense of unity and dedication while creating an environment where people of all ages can share in sports and cultural experiences. As a result, the local community is reaching new heights in its preparation to welcome the Asian Games.

Following the conclusion of the sports meeting, the Sunshine Elderly Home plans to regularly showcase eight different types of silver-age wooden toys. These toys will be updated with a new theme each month, allowing more residents to experience the fun nature of sports and encouraging them to join in the excitement of welcoming the Asian Games to Hangzhou.

The community’s initiative and efforts to engage the elderly and promote an active lifestyle ahead of the Asian Games have been widely applauded. By integrating fun and fitness, they are not only ensuring the well-being of the elderly but also strengthening the community spirit in anticipation of the grand sporting event.

Source: Daily Business Daily
Author: Trainee reporter Jiang Xiaowei
Correspondent: Zhao Chenglong, Ma Ziqi
Editor: Chen Dong

