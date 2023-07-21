Emegha transfer to France imminent

According to the French sports newspaper “L’Equipe”, Emanuel Emegha will leave Sturm Graz in the direction of Racing Strasbourg. The Dutch striker’s transfer is set to be finalized on Friday evening. Emegha is moving to Alsace for twelve million euros, the 20-year-old is said to have signed a five-year contract with Racing. Emegha moved from Royal Antwerp to Graz in the summer of 2022 for 1.5 million euros. He scored ten goals in 36 appearances for Sturm.

The 1.95 m tall attacker was no longer in the squad for Sturm’s most recent test match against Galatasaray, he was officially absent due to illness. As sports director Andreas Schicker revealed, the Grazers had offers for Emegha – that of Strasbourg was apparently the most advanced. Patrick Vieira has recently been on the sidelines as head coach at Racing. Strasbourg, who had secured their place in Ligue 1 late last season, were already in the headlines when it was announced that Todd Boehly, the owner of Chelsea, would become a major shareholder.

Sturm had strengthened their attack in the summer with Poland’s Szymon Wlodarczyk. When Emegha changes, Austria’s cup winner wants to be active again on the transfer market.

