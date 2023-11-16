Emilio Izaguirre Gives Insight on Honduras-Mexico Concacaf Nations League Match

Emilio Izaguirre, the current sports director of Motagua, is the authorized voice to discuss the upcoming match between the Honduras National Team and Mexico in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Concacaf Nations League. This crucial match will determine which team earns a direct ticket to the Copa América 2024. In a recent interview with DIEZ, Izaguirre reminisced about his experiences playing against Mexico and offered advice to the current Catrachos team.

Izaguirre, who was a starter in historic victories against Mexico in 2009 and 2013, shared his insights on the upcoming game. He emphasized the importance of approaching the match with personality and determination, recalling the mentality and approach the team had when facing Mexico during his time as a player.

“I remember that in the first game against Mexico I had to mark Omar Bravo from Chivas or Nery Castillo, who were players with a lot of experience, a lot of name, and I was a 20-year-old boy. I learned this, that I didn’t have to be afraid of anyone, I had to have personality,” Izaguirre said.

He also highlighted the significance of motivation and advised the current National Team to believe in themselves and the potential they have as representatives of Honduras. Emphasizing the importance of teamwork, he encouraged the players to give their all on the field and strive to make the fans proud.

When asked about their chances of winning against Mexico, Izaguirre expressed optimism, stating that if the team plays as a cohesive unit and demonstrates courage and determination, they have the potential to secure a victory.

Overall, Izaguirre’s insights shed light on the mindset and approach needed for the Honduras National Team to succeed in their upcoming match against Mexico. His words serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for the current players as they prepare to face a formidable opponent in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League.

