Emilius 3559 | Sportdimontagna.com

The couples are defined (but there is still room for a few surprises), the paths are being cleaned and restored, the program is ready and the important involvement of the Unité des Communes Valdôtaines Mont-Émilius has also arrived. These are hot days for the Municipality of Charvensod and the ASD Becca di Nona 3142 in view of the zero edition of the Emilius 3559, the first Aosta Valley K3000 scheduled for Saturday 15 July.

The participants

Fifty couples, invited or selected on the basis of their curriculum vitae, will compete on the 17 km course with a difference in altitude of 3000 m which from the Plan-Félinaz sports field will lead to the 3559 meters of Mont-Émilius passing through the Arbolle refuge (where there is a time gate after 2 hours and 30 minutes) via the normal route. The race takes place in complete autonomy, without refreshments except for some water points, with the obligation to use a helmet in the upper part of the route (from the Gelato lake upwards) and with the presence of the alpine guides to guarantee safety.

There are many important names to keep an eye on, especially in the men’s competition, where expert athletes and young recruits meet for an interesting intergenerational clash. The obligatory favorites are Alex Déjanaz and Dennis Brunod, both already winners of the Aosta-Becca di Nona races, but eyes are also on the French Julien Michelon and Yoann Sert and on the couples Lorenzo Rostagno and Fabio Cavallo, Nicolas Statti and Elwis Pieiller , Simone Cappelletti and Giuliano Cavallo, Denis Trento and Didier Chanoine. There will also be an athlete who made the history of skyrunning, Ettore Champrétavy together with his son André, and the former cross-country skiing World Cup coach Paolo Riva together with Luca Frutaz. Eight mixed couples, where the challenge is open in particular between the champion Gloriana Pellissier with her husband Massimo Junod, Chiara Pino with Emanuele Giannelli and Marina Cugnetto with Francesco Carrara. The women’s challenge will be played by Lorella Charrance and Emilie Collomb on one side and Francesca Travi and Sabrina Bendotti on the other.

The program

On Friday 14th July, delivery of the bib numbers from 5 to 8.30 pm in the Council Chamber of the Municipality of Charvensod, then on Saturday morning things get serious: at 6.30 am the meeting of the athletes, who will start at 7 from the Guido Saba sports field in Plan-Félinaz. The arrival of the first at the top of the Emilius is expected around 10, at 11.30 that of the last. This will be followed by lunch at the Arbolle Refuge and, at 2 pm, the awards ceremony.

The path

In these days the cleaning and making safe of the path that leads from the Arbolle Refuge to the Emilius through the normal route will begin, and which will thus be restored throughout the summer also for hikers. The path will therefore be closed by municipal ordinance on Friday 7, Monday 10, Tuesday 11, Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 July. Also with a municipal ordinance on the day of the race the normal route to the Emilius will be closed.

