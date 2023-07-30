Eminem’s Possible Appearance Adds Excitement to Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Fight

Title: Eminem’s Potential Presence in Terence Crawford’s Fight Against Errol Spence Sparks Rumors

Subtitle: Rapper’s possible appearance adds to the excitement surrounding the upcoming bout

As anticipation builds for the highly-anticipated showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence, a surprising factor has emerged that has caught the attention of fans worldwide. Speculation has arisen regarding the potential attendance of famous rapper Eminem at the much-anticipated boxing match.

Terence Crawford, hailed as the champion of the Boxing Organization with an impeccable record of 39 victories, all of which include an impressive 30 knockouts, has inadvertently fueled these rumors in recent hours.

In a video shared on his social media accounts, the 35-year-old boxer is seen engaged in a workout session with fellow boxer Shakur Stevenson. During their conversation, the topic shifts towards the possibility of Eminem dating Crawford, thus raising the excitement surrounding the singer potentially accompanying the champ to the fight. The renowned rapper, known for his chart-topping hits such as “Without Me,” “Lose Yourself,” and “Sing for the Moment,” among many others, is said to have caught the interest of Crawford.

The welterweight star left fans intrigued with his comment, stating, “You know what I was thinking would be crazy? I think it would be great if Eminem came with me or something.” Reflecting on the rapper’s loyalty to those close to him, Terence Crawford mused, “He’s never left anybody, huh?”

Stevenson enthusiastically endorsed the possibility, emphasizing Eminem’s stature as a legendary artist: “I’m not going to lie, Eminem is a GOAT. I never saw him take out anyone in a boxing ring.”

Responding to the speculation, Marshall Mathers, widely known by his stage name Eminem, replied in the comment section, affirming that Terence Crawford is indeed one of his favorite boxers.

In addition to the buzz surrounding Eminem’s potential appearance, boxing enthusiasts can look forward to following the Crawford vs. Spence fight on Box Azteca. The highly-anticipated bout between the undefeated welterweight division champions will be aired tonight on Azteca Siete, aztecadeportes.com, and the Box Azteca app. The broadcast will begin immediately after the conclusion of the Planet of the Apes movie.

Additionally, viewers can also witness another thrilling match between Isaac Pitbull Cruz and Giovanni Cabrera, one of the headline fights scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena.

The stage is set for an unforgettable night of boxing, as fans eagerly await the clash between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence. With the possibility of Eminem’s presence adding an extra layer of excitement, this fight promises to be a memorable event for both boxing and music enthusiasts alike.

