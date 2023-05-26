Home » Emma Hayes: Chelsea manager says Women’s Super League leaders are in perfect position before final day title decider
Sports

by admin
Chelsea beat Arsenal last Sunday to leave themselves just one win away from another WSL title
Date: Saturday, 27 May Kick-off: 14:30 BST – six matches
Liverpool v Manchester United: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 14:00
Reading v Chelsea: Live on Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app from 14:15
Live text commentary covering all six final-day games on the BBC Sport website and app

Chelsea are “exactly where we want to be” before the Women’s Super League finale, says manager Emma Hayes.

The Blues go to Reading knowing a win will secure a fourth successive WSL title ahead of second-placed Manchester United.

Hayes said her team are well prepared for these big moments and will cope with any final-day pressure.

“We have worked hard to get ourselves to this point, to be in a position to perform tomorrow,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to the game and to playing in front of a strong Chelsea fanbase, we need it.

“We’re exactly where we want to be, in position to control our own outcome.”

Chelsea are two points ahead of Manchester United, the only side who can deny Hayes’ team a third successive domestic double, after they beat United in the FA Cup final earlier this month.

Failure to win against a Reading side who need victory to avoid relegation could allow in Marc Skinner’s United, who visit mid-table Liverpool, to take the title.

It comes at the end of a thrilling four-way WSL title race which also involved Arsenal and Manchester City, and Hayes thinks the standard of the league was stronger than ever this season.

“When everyone invests these levels of money and finances and has top professionals, there will be a closing of the gap every year,” she said.

“This year, there have been more teams at a higher level than previous years, and more games have been difficult.

“But it’s not like we’ve won leagues comfortably in the past, we have always known it goes to final game.”

Hayes also paid tribute to Skinner, who has guided United to their highest WSL finish as well as Women’s Champions League qualification for the first time.

The United manager feels his side have not been given enough credit this seasonalthough his Chelsea counterpart thinks they are respected within the game.

“I know he will be very proud of them,” Hayes said. “They are deserving of their place, they have had an outstanding year.

“Everyone in the football world recognises their quality, and we will respect them by being as ready as possible for tomorrow’s game.

“Marc will build on what they have done, and make them even more competitive next year.”

