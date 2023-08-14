Emma Marrone in a bikini sets Ferragosto on fire – Libero Quotidiano

Robert Tortora

August 14, 2023

As if mid-August weren’t already hot on its own, he also thinks about it Emma Brown to inflame it even more with some killer shots in costume that drove fans crazy on Instagram. The voice of love me is on vacation these days on theHorse Island, between Sardinia and Corsica, in French waters. Yes, the famous island that was the scene of the crime involving Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy in 1978.

La Marrone is there for decidedly sweeter reasons, a simple break to recharge your batteries with several of her friends (including Gabriel Muccinowho wanted her in the cast of the series Home All Well), before the end of the summer and the return to normal.

Emma showed off a screaming black costume and the Instagram post received hundreds of comments, full of appreciation and praise for the singer’s beauty, which showed itself in all its overwhelming simplicity. Especially felt by the singer, recently a victim of attacks body-shamingincluding that of a user named Claudia, who had written of one of her performances: “Emma will soon break the stage if it continues like this”.

An offense to which Brown’s reply promptly arrived, reiterating that people like this should not be allowed to use social media. And defenses are not needed to block only strangers, but also characters who work in the world of entertainment, such as David Maywho commented on Emma’s look a San Remo 2021 like this: “If you have one important leg avoid wearing fishnet stockings”. Emma replied succinctly: “Important leg? I’m perfect like this.”