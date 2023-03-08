Emma Raducanu lost to Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open in January

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of a charity exhibition event before her opening match at Indian Wells.

The 20-year-old British number one was due to play mixed doubles with Cameron Norrie at the Eisenhower Cup.

Raducanu also did not practice on Tuesday, though she is hoping to on Wednesday.

The 2021 US Open champion will then decide whether she is able to take on Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the Indian Wells first round on Thursday.

Raducanu missed last week’s WTA tournament in Texas because of tonsillitis and has not played since the Australian Open in January.

She has spoken of being especially protective of her body this year after retiring from four matches last season.