Home Sports Emma Raducanu: British number one pulls out of exhibition event before Indian Wells
Sports

Emma Raducanu: British number one pulls out of exhibition event before Indian Wells

by admin
Emma Raducanu: British number one pulls out of exhibition event before Indian Wells
Emma Raducanu lost to Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open in January

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of a charity exhibition event before her opening match at Indian Wells.

The 20-year-old British number one was due to play mixed doubles with Cameron Norrie at the Eisenhower Cup.

Raducanu also did not practice on Tuesday, though she is hoping to on Wednesday.

The 2021 US Open champion will then decide whether she is able to take on Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the Indian Wells first round on Thursday.

Raducanu missed last week’s WTA tournament in Texas because of tonsillitis and has not played since the Australian Open in January.

She has spoken of being especially protective of her body this year after retiring from four matches last season.

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

See also  Naples, so Osimhen is back as a protagonist

You may also like

Exum and Punter make Partizan fly, Virtus ko

“A sad day for football”: Security concerns: Eintracht...

Naples, a victory to celebrate Spalletti’s birthday

EHC Kloten braces itself against the end for...

Levenstein, the author of “They didn’t see us...

Champions League, Frankfurt – Naples: Italy blocks Eintracht...

Inter: Dimarco and Correa towards recovery for Spezia,...

Coach Scherning has to go to Bielefeld

There is a lot of fog! Xinjiang’s withdrawal...

Champions League: Benfica and Chelsea progress to quarter-finals...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy