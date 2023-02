Raducanu is number 81 in the women’s rankings

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from this week’s WTA tournament in Austin, Texas, because of tonsillitis.

The 20-year-old’s next target will be the prestigious tournament in Indian Wells, which begins in 10 days.

“I’m sorry to have to withdraw from the ATX Open,” said Raducanu.

“I am currently suffering from tonsillitis and am unable to compete this week.”