Emma Raducanu returns to practice court for first time since surgery

Emma Raducanu has not played on the WTA Tour since the Porsche Grand Prix in April

Britain’s Emma Raducanu has returned to the practice court for the first time since undergoing wrist and ankle surgery in May.

The 20-year-old posted a videoexternal-link of herself hitting with compatriot Kyle Edmund at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton on Wednesday.

“August 2nd, the fun part. First time back on court,” she wrote on Instagram.

Former world number 10 Raducanu has been hampered by injuries since her stunning US Open title win in 2021.

Raducanu has not gone beyond the second round of any Grand Slam since becoming the first British woman in 44 years to win a major singles title.

She had played just 10 matches in 2023, winning five, losing four and retiring from one, before having surgery on both wrists and left ankle.

Raducanu missed the French Open and Wimbledon and is unlikely to be fit for the US Open, which begins on 28 August.

She is also without a coach, having split with Sebastian Sachs in June.

