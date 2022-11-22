“I understand that we are half light and half dark“. Emma Marrone, simply for fans Emma, goes straight to the point: there are no people who are completely good or completely bad, or wrong. “Light is what we show to others, then each has its own black holes“.

The singer from Salento, 38 years old, is among the most well-known and loved faces who will shine at the party of Luce!Saturday 26 November, on the occasion of second birthday of the channel dedicated to inclusion, diversity and social cohesion of the Monrif Group. A powerful voice, his, which comes not only through the notes of his wonderful songs, but also thanks to a constant commitment to social issues important and current issues, from gender-based violence (“We live in a country where most of the women who died had reported it over and over again”) to cyberbullying, which she herself continues to suffer incessantly, just remember the the events of war fishnet stockings on the Sanremo stage, to name one. On this she is very clear: “I social media they have become the stronghold of hateof malice and ignorance”.

A strong character, sometimes almost too much, but what the artist has built around himself is a sort of armor that encloses a deep and sensitive soul, where there are signs left by pain: the one for the recent death of his father Rosario, died of leukemia, but also suffering related to the risk of infertility, choosing to do keep your ovarian tissue.

Emma, ​​the scathing charisma from Southern woman who loves his country and fights to make it a better place for everyone. A “Wrong Leo ascendant” as the title of the biographical documentary out on Prime Video: because no one is perfect, but “in this world we are all, more or less, right”. A convinced feminist, an amplifier of voices that go beyond gender, which also involve the Lgbtq+ community. And she gets to talk about another of the topics dear to Luce!the rainbow families: “Recognize rights to some it does not mean denying them to others“.

