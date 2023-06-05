Emmanuel Macron wants “clear” and “strong” sanctions

Emmanuel Macron demanded, Monday, June 5, the “the clearest sanctions” et « fortes » against the attackers of Kenzo, an 8-year-old child with cancer targeted on Saturday with his family on the sidelines of a football match in Ajaccio.

“It shows a kind of drift and we are right not to get used to it”declared the Head of State to the press during a trip to Mont-Saint-Michel, promising to “continue to be at the side of the family also so that he can recover from this trauma”.

“Like all violence, this is obviously unacceptable. I have a very moved thought for Kenzo and his parents.he also claimed, pointing out that the child was fighting “with great courage against the disease”. “He is a loyal supporter and nothing justifies that”insisted the president.

” A shock “

“It was one of the hardest and saddest moments of the season,” said Monday the president of OM, Pablo Longoria, during a long press conference. “It shocked me. Afterwards I wasn’t myself for an hour. I can’t understand attacking a child, it’s not human. It makes you wonder about football, which should normally transmit happiness.added the Spanish leader.

“I saw this little one who was shaking and I wondered what I was doing in this sport and in this society. What kind of mental patient does that? He has no place in society.”Longoria said, referring to ” security failures ” at the François-Coty stadium. “He came to see the players at the end, we tried to give him at least a little moment of joy. And we will do our best to ensure that he and his brother have a good time following his team.Longoria said again.

The entourage of the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, also made it known that the minister had had a telephone exchange with the little boy during which she mentioned the possibility for him to attend the events of the 2024 Olympic Games which will take place in Marseilles. Kenzo and his family live near Marseille.

An investigation for violence in meetings

The public prosecutor of Ajaccio has opened an investigation for violence in meetings concerning the attack against Kenzo and his family in the stadium of the Corsican city.

This child had been invited to Corsica on Saturday to carry out his ” dream ” to meet players from Olympique de Marseille. He was taken to task with his parents in the stadium, detailed AC Ajaccio, speaking of“unspeakable acts”.

“The dream quickly turned into a nightmare when Kenzo and his parents, who came in the colors of Olympique de Marseille, were shamefully abused by individuals who broke into their dressing room”the club said in a statement.

