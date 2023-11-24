Home » emotional message from Mackalister after defeat in the Cup
Sports

emotional message from Mackalister after defeat in the Cup

by admin
emotional message from Mackalister after defeat in the Cup

Millonarios spoke briefly but forcefully after losing the final against Nacional in the Betplay Cup. The team tried their best and spared no effort, but ultimately had to accept defeat on penalties. Despite the loss, the experienced players are determined to recover and finish the season strong, especially with the upcoming Betplay II League 2023.

David Mackalister Silva, in particular, expressed his disappointment with an unfair referee decision that annulled a valid goal at the start of the match. However, he also emphasized gratitude towards his teammates, managers, and fans, showing determination to move forward as a team.

While Millonarios may have failed in the final, they are focused on improving their effectiveness in the definition as they move forward in the League. The team is currently co-leader of the B quadrangular with DIM, and they remain hopeful for a chance at redemption in future competitions.

See also  Standings: The Chinese women's basketball team has 3 wins and 1 loss, and they qualify for the final match against a strong opponent.

You may also like

2024 Olympics in Paris: Macron inaugurates the Olympic...

Four years of ban for doping against Paul...

Daniel Ricciardo tops Bahrain Grand Prix first practice

First game after Eberl started: Bayern coach Tuchel...

Everton: Sean Dyche says points decision ‘good for...

Paul Pogba banned for four years for doping

the years he must have been without playing...

N.B.A. LA Lakers and strong LeBron James catch...

Doncaster Knights: Sir Ian McGeechan to become consultant...

Horst Hrubesch, a stroke of luck for German...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy