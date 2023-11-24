emotional message from Mackalister after defeat in the Cup

Millonarios spoke briefly but forcefully after losing the final against Nacional in the Betplay Cup. The team tried their best and spared no effort, but ultimately had to accept defeat on penalties. Despite the loss, the experienced players are determined to recover and finish the season strong, especially with the upcoming Betplay II League 2023.

David Mackalister Silva, in particular, expressed his disappointment with an unfair referee decision that annulled a valid goal at the start of the match. However, he also emphasized gratitude towards his teammates, managers, and fans, showing determination to move forward as a team.

While Millonarios may have failed in the final, they are focused on improving their effectiveness in the definition as they move forward in the League. The team is currently co-leader of the B quadrangular with DIM, and they remain hopeful for a chance at redemption in future competitions.

Share this: Facebook

X

