Emotions full in the descent showdown: Verona is saved – Serie A

Cyril Ngonge shot Verona to stay up. © ANSA / EMANUELE PENNACCHIO

Hellas Verona stays in Serie A! The traditional club from the neighboring region promoted Spezia to second division in a spectacular decider.

The table-18. won 3-1 on Sunday evening in the Serie A relegation relegation against Spezia Calcio, the 18th of the past season. While the 1985 champions remain top-flight, the Ligurian side are the third relegated to Serie B after bottom-placed Sampdoria Genoa and Cremonese.

Winter newcomer Cyril Ngonge shone at Hellas as a double goal scorer (26th, 38th), and Davide Faraoni (5th) also ensured relegation – and not just because of his early goal. The Verona captain knocked the ball off the goal line with his hand in the 68th minute. He was dismissed from the field for this gross unsportsmanlike conduct. Spezias top striker M’Bala Nzola missed the penalty due and as a result one more man on the field didn’t help him to turn the 1:3.

Ethan Ampadu scored Spezia’s 1-1, but in the end it wasn’t enough. © ANSA / EMANUELE PENNACCHIO

At the same time as Verona won, Cagliari won the final of the Serie B playoffs against Bari. This means that all 20 participants for the upcoming first division season have now been determined. In addition to the Sardinians, Frosinone and Genoa rise.

Serie A, relegation decider

Spezia Calcio – Hellas Verona 1:3

Losses: 0:1 Faraoni (5.), 1:1 Ampadu (15.), 1:2 Ngonge (26.), 1:3 Ngonge (38.)