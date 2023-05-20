Employees smashing eggs “bombed” the head gun Hengyuanxiang 2023 (the first) China Staff Athletics Championship Huai’an was successfully held_Sports_National_Competition

Original title: Employees smashing eggs “bombed” the first gun Hengyuanxiang 2023 (the first) Chinese workers’ competition eggs smashing championship was successfully held in Huai’an

On May 20th, Hengyuanxiang 2023 (the first) Chinese Workers Athletics Championship Huai’an was successfully held in Huai’an, Jiangsu. The event attracted nearly 700 employees and players from various municipal agencies, counties, districts, enterprises and institutions of Huaian City, as well as various industry sports associations and news media across the country. They competed in the administrative center of municipal agencies and the city sports center. The laurels of the organization group and the open group, the masters gathered, the grand occasion was unprecedented!

Duan Shijie, former deputy director of the General Administration of Sport of China and vice chairman of the All-China Sports Federation; Liu Fumin, former director of the Economic Department of the General Administration of Sport of China; Liu Fengyan, former director of the Table Tennis Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and former vice chairman of the China Table Tennis Association; full-time vice chairman of the China Enterprise Sports Association Dai Luqiang, Chairman of Boya Group, Chairman of the Professional Committee of the China Enterprise Sports Association Liu Ruiqi, Director of the Publicity, Education and Network Work Department of the Jiangsu Provincial Federation of Trade Unions Jing Yueqin, President of the Jiangsu Provincial Association of Dangerous Sports Qi Guanshan, Member of the Standing Committee of the Huai’an Municipal Committee and the Propaganda Department Li Sen, Minister and Secretary-General, Zhang Zhiyong, Vice Chairman of the Huai’an CPPCC, Chairman of the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions, Chen Zhongwei, Chairman and General Manager of Hengyuanxiang (Group) Co., Ltd., and Lu Zhengbo, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Jinshiyuan Liquor Industry Co., Ltd. attended the opening Mode. At the opening ceremony, the release ceremony of the first Hengyuanxiang Championship was held.

Dai Luqiang, full-time vice chairman of the China Enterprise Sports Association, delivered a speech

Liu Ruiqi, chairman of Boya Group and chairman of the Professional Committee of China Enterprise Sports Association, delivered a speech

Intellectual Sports Workers First

The egg smashing sport is entertaining, educational and competitive. It has risen rapidly all over the country in recent years. It is a high-quality public intelligence sport. In order to further promote the popularization and development of dandan sports, the China Enterprise Sports Association will establish the “Dandan Professional Committee” in 2023, and cooperate with various industry sports associations and provincial and municipal chess and card sports management agencies to create the first national competitive dandan brand The event – China Staff Athletic Egg Breaking Championship aims to promote the popularization and development of egg breaking through brand events, and to play an important role of mental sports in the national fitness and healthy China strategy.

The championship is open to employees and enthusiasts from all walks of life across the country. It adopts the organizational form of industry, provincial and municipal qualifiers, and the national finals. Competitions will be held in the region, and the winners of the qualifiers will advance to the finals at the end of the year. We will strive to create the largest, most influential, and appealing egg-beating boutique event, and inject employee energy into the future development of the egg-beating movement.

Chairman Dai said that on April 1, at the launching ceremony of the Chinese Staff Athletic Egg Breaking Championship, Huai’an actively applied for the first competition. After several months of careful preparation, the event was very exciting. In the future, we will hold 15 competitions across the country, and plan to hold the finals in Beijing or Hainan. We hope to replicate the brand and standards formed in the first race, play a leading and exemplary role for subsequent competitions, and make the organization of the championship more standardized.

Dances with the Sheep

Since the 1980s, Heng Yuanxiang has formed an indissoluble bond with Chinese sports. From a sponsor of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, to a partner of the Chinese Olympic Committee, to an official supplier of the International Olympic Committee and an official sponsor of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Hengyuanxiang has become a veritable “Double Olympics” enterprise, serving Chinese sports and Made outstanding contributions to the Olympic cause.

Participating in the cause of public sports and health is also Hengyuanxiang’s pursuit. The naming of the first China Employees Athletic Egg Breaking Championship marks Hengyuanxiang’s formal entry into the field of mass intellectual sports. The catchphrase “Dancing with the Sheep and All the People Winning the Whip” released at the opening ceremony vividly reflected the charm and potential of the egg wrestling movement, as well as Hengyuanxiang’s original intention and determination to help the development of intellectual sports and national fitness.

Chen Zhongwei, chairman and general manager of Hengyuanxiang (Group) Co., Ltd., delivered a speech

Chen Zhongwei, chairman and general manager of Hengyuanxiang (Group) Co., Ltd., said in an interview that egg smashing has become popular all over the world in recent years, and more and more people are paying attention to and participating in it. In order to better promote the development of this sport, we join hands with China The Enterprise Sports Association is a very important and broad platform to jointly create a national egg-breaking event.

In promoting the egg breaking movement, what we spread is its fun, life-like and positive side, so as to guide its healthy development.

When promoting the scramble game in the future, we will combine our past experience, make good use of the resources owned by the China Enterprise Sports Association and us, effectively explore combinations, and jointly create a good slam game.

From the source to the whole country

In the 1960s, the game of smashing eggs originated in Huai’an, Jiangsu Province. Today, “scrambling eggs” is popular all over the country, becoming Huai’an’s unique “city cultural business card” and “cultural industry brand”, and it has also become the focus of the Chess and Cards Center of the General Administration of Sports. Intellectual sports project promoted nationwide. Huai’an is not only the cradle of egg breaking games, but also the driving force behind the development of egg breaking games.

Speech by Lu Zhengbo, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Jinshiyuan Liquor Industry Co., Ltd.

It is of great significance for the China Enterprise Sports Association to settle the first game of the first championship in Huai’an, which indicates that the championship will move from Huai’an to the whole country, from newborn to growth, just like the egg-beating sport. Local units such as the Jiangsu Provincial Egg Breaking Sports Association, Huai’an City Federation of Trade Unions, Municipal Work Committee, Municipal Sports Bureau, Huai’an Egg Breaking Federation, and Jiangsu Jinshiyuan Liquor Co., Ltd. provided strong support for the holding of the Huai’an competition.

Lan Guowei, executive vice president of the Huai’an Egg Breaking Federation, said: “The Chinese Staff Athletics Egg Breaking Championship is also the first national official off-line egg breaking competition. Huai’an actively applied for the first event. With the care and support of the municipal party committee and government, We, together with the Huai’an City Federation of Trade Unions, the Huai’an Municipal Work Committee, and the Huai’an Sports Bureau, have combined this event with our city-wide staff egg-scrambling competition and our municipal staff’s egg-scrambling competition. The fusion of our city-wide egg-breaking competition and the national egg-breaking competition is of great significance to improving the historical status of the birthplace of Huai’an egg-breaking.”

In order to realize the standardized management of employee ball games, the Professional Committee of the China Enterprise Sports Association formulated and launched the “Chinese employee ball games” on the official platform “Yidong Sports” App, which includes event ratings, master points and master level certification. Sports Technology Grade Standard”. Contestants in this competition will obtain corresponding master points and master-level qualifications based on their competition results.

The successful holding of the Huai’an race was the first shot for the follow-up development of the championship. It is reported that from June to November, the preliminaries will be held successively in Shandong, Shanxi, Henan, Sichuan, Xinjiang, Guangdong, Anhui, Tianjin and other provinces and sports associations, and the finals are expected to be held in Beijing or Hainan.

source: China Daily

publisher ：Sun Yue

review people:Hua Ming Return to Sohu to see more