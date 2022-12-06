The match was also made complicated by the conditions of the pitch, soaked by heavy rain. Empoli, however, quickly found pace and game gears and found the advantage with Lammers. The teams go to rest on the 1-o. In the second half Zanetti revolutionized the team and Sturm Graz took the opportunity to score the equalizer. The Tuscans are not there. The coach launches Pjaca and chooses the 4-2-3-1 going to the cashier. Ismajili heads off a cross from the Croatian and scores the final 2-1. Just enough and more to satisfy Zanetti. The result counted up to a certain point but it was important to test condition and mentality.

The technician, as reported by planet Empoli, is largely satisfied. “The team responded with the usual mentality, I did some good things, this match was excellent training even considering the workloads. This break is something new for everyone. The team was only sidelined for 10 days in this period we will go to work on the loads but without exaggerating. More than anything else we will focus on maintenance. We need to put fuel and ideas. In the meantime, we start again from a good result and it is never secondary. We want to face these friendlies as if they were league matches and play for the result That’s why we chose level opponents. We want to stay on track. And to do that we need real matches, against teams that have depth. The championship starts again in a month, we can’t afford to be unprepared especially from a mental point of view because very sooner than it seems we’ll be back to playing real games In the meantime we have the opportunity to try new things and even make mistakes are, but we want to keep the winning mentality in view of the championship. Two very difficult challenges await us and we must be ready.”