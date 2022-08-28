Lecce and Empoli share points, merits and recriminations in a challenge that all in all has left a fair verdict in relation to the absolute values ​​shown on the pitch. Many reversals in front, the goal of the advantage wasted and a slightly apnea ending. Precious point for Zanetti’s team that returns to Tuscany moving the ranking and, above all, with that character required by the coach. In the press room, considering the disqualification of the technician, the coach in second position Bertolini presents himself and analyzes the challenge on DAZN.

The classic draw has matured at Via del Mare which leaves a legacy of self-esteem and morale despite some regrets remaining after the goal of Parisi’s advantage. “The score takes on an extremely positive cut because it matured on a difficult field, against a team that was waiting for us to celebrate the first championship victory. We went out on the pitch with very young guys, who showed personality in a very warm environment. The team held the pitch well, we also suffered at the end, maybe we could have been more cynical in the second half, but we keep our ability to suffer against an opponent who was going to a thousand, dragged by a large audience “

An Empoli that in the moments when the game starts uphill, gets up on the pedals. And it is confirmed solid. The team has suffered but not a lot and in any case produced a football with a recognizable identity net of choices that have caused discussion. “There are many games, we have rotated the men also by virtue of the close commitments. The question of choices is also linked to the physical conditions of those who went on the field and on the bench. Destro was not in condition and gritted his teeth even to play those few minutes allowed. The coach still makes his choices also by virtue of the opponents. We missed the final thrust, but overall the field showed that the decisions taken at the start of the match were spot on. “ See also Sixteen only even, the Canottieri falls

August 28 – 11:17 pm

