Italian media romapress reported that Empoli coach Zanetti said when talking about the league with Roma that the team did not want to be just a spectator. Zanetti stressed that it is dangerous to just keep 0-0 and that Mourinho is an extraordinary manager who can punish you with a counter-attacking style at any time.

Zanetti said of the prospect of the game: “I have no right to talk about how Roma is feeling during this time, I can only say that this is a strong team and that some players are even stronger from a personal point of view. … Roma have won the title, they will be very angry because of what happened in the past week, and they will play with anger.”

“Empoli respects Roma, but we don’t want to set up roadblocks. We don’t want to be just spectators in the game, we have to maintain the personality of the team, at the same time maintain the confidence, and try to contain the strong Roma as much as possible. All in all, we will bring balance and Humility, come to face Roma,” Zanetti said.

Zanetti reminded the players that in this game against Roma, you can't just think about how not to lose. "Defending 0-0 is actually more dangerous, if Empoli does that, then I will definitely lose. We have to play our character and get as positive a result as possible. Of course, Mourinho is an extraordinary manager , he can punish you at any time with a defensive counterattack style. We must be vigilant at both ends of the attack and defense, not too much space for Roma, let alone fall into the trap set by Roma." At the same time, Zanetti also named Dybala, thinking that he is the most threatening player in Rome. "When we talk about Dybala, you have to know that this is a champion player who can tip the balance of the game in his favor. But you can't just stare at Dybala, stop Dybala and Roma, only To be able to work as a team, Empoli wants the whole team to unite and focus on the game."

