Home Sports Empoli dominates but loses 0-1 with Monaco. Zanetti: “Good ideas, no blackouts but we need to improve”
Sports

Empoli dominates but loses 0-1 with Monaco. Zanetti: “Good ideas, no blackouts but we need to improve”

by admin
Empoli dominates but loses 0-1 with Monaco. Zanetti: “Good ideas, no blackouts but we need to improve”

In the third test match played by Zanetti’s team, there was a stoppage which in any case did not affect the goodness of the work done.

A good Empoli but too imprecise comes out defeated by Monaco in the friendly played at the Castellani. In the third test match played by Zanetti’s team, there was a stoppage which in any case did not affect the goodness of the work done.

Zanetti opts for a 4-2-3-1 with Baldanzi and Bajrami supporting Satriano. The first goal ball belongs to the hosts, but nobody takes advantage of the ball placed in the middle of the penalty area by Baldanzi. Empoli orderly and constructive, which almost took the lead with Grassi who kicked a ball wide, again served to him by Baldanzi. In the 34th minute Parisi’s attempt was lost on the back foot. At the first thrust, however, the principality team unlocks the game with Edan Diop who puts in a rejected by Vicario. In the second half the hosts nearly equalized with Stojanovic, Bajrami, and Satriano. A draw would be more than fair after a second half played to one goal, but between measurement errors and Didillon’s prowess the match ended with a 0-1 that left a bad taste in the mouth only for the result.

There is still something to be satisfied with. Empoli played on a par with the sixth-placed side in the Ligue 1 championship, coming out with a very high head. Zanetti underlines the goodness of the performance to the club’s official channels. “We specifically chose tests that could put us in difficulty to help us understand where we are. The team has created a lot, but needs to improve. Even today they missed four or five goals and this shouldn’t become a trademark. I’ve seen good ideas and the attitude necessary to face a great team. Even from an athletic point of view, the answers are satisfactory. We were only stopped for 10 days, we recovered our condition and now we try to keep it high by playing. In view of January, overall, we are happy because the team has never given signs of a blackout. I consider this aspect to be fundamental because we cannot afford to pull the plug in view of the resumption of the championship and until then we must keep our heads in it. In this respect, the match against Monaco he gave me yet another demonstration that the group is mature and has great responsibility”.

See also  Giro d'Italia, Nibali's announcement in his Messina: I will close my career at the end of the year

December 16th – 10.18pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Mihajlovic dead. Mancini: ‘Since yesterday I no longer...

Mihajlovic, Cairo: ‘A fighter who never gave up’

World Swimming Championships, Paltrinieri and the last hunt...

Mihajlovic, his daughter Viktorija on Instagram: “You were...

Roma-Cádiz 0-3 in a friendly, Viña sent off...

Competing Saturday 059 World Cup Morocco VS Portugal_TOM...

Women’s Champions League, Roma-St.Polten 5-0: Giallorossi in the...

French team players have suspected flu symptoms one...

Euroleague basketball, Virtus Bologna beats Maccabi 78-73

Chinese and Russian teenagers prepare for the 3rd...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy