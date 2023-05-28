Empoli freezes Verona. Gialloblù hook up Spezia

In advance of 12:30 Verona is mocked by Empoli in the 96th minute: the match between Verona and Empoli ends 1-1 at the Bentegodi. Gaich’s goal in the 61st minute deceives the hosts, but then in full recovery Stojanovic takes care of it with a deflection by Magnani to equalize for the guests. A game where Verona proves to be devoured by fear and tension: draw right in the end as seen on the pitch. The first half was balanced and played at a moderate pace, despite the heat. On the one hand, Empoli, calm for the salvation achieved, shows a more fluid and calm maneuver; on the other we have a Verona more emotional and frenetic who makes many mistakes in the disengagement phase. Zaffaroni’s team tends to let the guests dribble and then look for a restart. Verona’s first chance arrives on a lightness from Luperto in the 14th minute, but Ngonge wastes it with an underpowered and imprecise shot from the edge. In the 19th minute it was Empoli’s turn with Cacace finding the ball between his feet after a scrum in the area: the New Zealander’s right foot was, however, neutralized by Montipo. Ngonge is the most dangerous among the Gialloblù ranks, but the Belgian always proves to be inconclusive at the time of the finals.

The second half

In the first minutes of the second half Verona continues to leave too much freedom of setting at Empoli and never presses Vicario on the relaunch: the Bentegodi public begins to clamor for the submissive and not very courageous attitude of the team. Paradoxically Empoli seems to be the team that has to save itself and Zanetti let his boys understand that he wanted to win at all costs, thanks to the substitutions of Satriano and Destro. In football, however, a spark is enough, an episode to change the fate of a match: precisely at the moment of greatest difficulty for Verona, Gaich’s entry proves to be decisive. With the first ball touched, the Argentine scores in the 61st minute with a tap-in after the rejection by Vicario on a shot by Ngonge. The Bentegodi becomes a bedlam and becomes the twelfth man in the field of a Verona capable of finally leaving fear behind. In the final, Empoli switched to a 4-2-4 and, despite a super Montipo, in the sixth stoppage time Stojanovic freezes the hosts with a powerful right foot from inside the penalty area deflected by Magnani into his goal. Verona reaches Spezia at an altitude of 31 and wastes an important salvation bonus.