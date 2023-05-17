Empoli-Inter: beliefs are as beautiful as they are subject to change

I’m being honest: I’ve seen Interisti hundreds of times in my life. Both at home and away. I was hardly able to get a convincing impression, especially away from friendly walls. Of course: I imagine and know the difficulties in coordinating sectors in which thousands of fans from all over Italy always mix and far from me to lump everything together. However, as I recognize that the Nerazzurri have always maintained an excellent level when it comes to confrontation outside the stadium, I must also say that so far the level of singing – at least as far as we have seen – has not really been their strong suit.

However, beliefs are beautiful because there is always a moment when someone or something is ready to disprove them, or at least change them. Like this Sunday in April at the stadium Castellani of Empoli. A challenge that is certainly not a cartel one, neither for football enthusiasts nor for those of the ultras world. Therefore, allow me, a challenge from which to understand even better the moment of two fans.

I arrive in the city, using the train as always and mingling in the spontaneous procession of normal Interisti fans, who head straight towards the stadium. Empoli is one of those places that despite its size and despite being squeezed between regional football giants such as Florence, Pisa and Livorno, has always maintained a dignified hard core following the Azzurri. THE supporter of the Marathon have never made much publicity of themselves, they have never proclaimed themselves for what they are not and, above all, they have always followed their colors everywhere. Maybe not numerous, not warlike, but present. And always with cheering, remaining faithfully anchored to that ultras concept of the 80s and 90s which was well summed up in the phrase “Cheering is everyone’s duty, succeeding is an honor for a few”.

Generations have come and gone among the Tuscan ultras, a historical and well-defined group like i Rangers and in the post Raciti – with the suns Desperados remained at the helm – they certainly had a moment of crisis (a bit like all squares, after all). Yet a blue-and-white effigy has always been at the side of the blues and, over the years, a core of new recruits has been able to form themselves and back up the older ones. Today, judging by what I’ve seen, they are the Ultras Empoli to represent the “freshest” wing of the Marathon, with many young people in their ranks and a collaboration with the Desperados that seems to work and to be quite close. It is no coincidence that the parmesan gemellati patch was placed directly in the centre.

On the balustrade the choirs are coordinated with great emphasis by two megaphonists and the cheering that comes out is really well made. Banners always raised, a couple of scarves and some long-lasting and well-paced choirs from the drum. I repeat: they won’t have the fame and tonnage of other supporters of the same region, but the Empolese are doing their thing and doing it well. Little to note. On the contrary, the passion for a team that for decades has always presented itself at the starting line as a “small provincial” but which then, in fact, manages to ring together excellent seasons thanks to a perfect football project is to be commended. I’m launching just a provocation, to which maybe I’ll find an answer in a few comments: among the home ultras there is someone who, net of footballing satisfactions, would like to return to Serie C for at least a year and rediscover more “mangy” and genuine fields than the cathedrals of Rome and Milan? Maybe even just a year, to bring back old rivalries. A question I have often asked myself regarding the people of Empoli, knowing their very genuine nature and without many frills. If we want, therefore, not very similar to a Serie A that has now become the elite of appearances.

And now we come to the Inter fans. My prologue necessarily needs a broader and more in-depth argument. First of all, since the pre-game, I notice a good spirit from them. Hand claps, cheers to the team intent on warming up and a remarkable verve. Impressions that become certainties at the kick-off. The Nerazzurri contingent took part in an excellent cheer test. And I emphasize that in a guest sector such as that of Castellani – divided and dispersive – it is not at all easy to sing in a compact way. The choir throwers placed in the central “petal”, on the other hand, put themselves at a good pace, always trying to involve as many people as possible before starting the songs. Several catchphrases come out very well, with the Nerazzurri united in jumping and clapping. More generally, a change of gear in the North can be seen, compared to the recent past. The scarf that greets the start of the second half is very 90s, as is the entire approach of the Inter fans to the stadium. 100% Italian style. And can I say what? What a welcome!

Without wanting to make comparisons that leave the time they find, but I must say that compared to the black and robotic block of the Milan cousins, I prefer the good organization shown today by the bauscia and mixed with a pinch of spontaneity. Maybe some banners won’t be the best in style, but they denote genuineness. And then the fact of being able to make all the sectors sing on several occasions is symptomatic of a work that evidently starts from afar. I don’t know if it could have influenced, in turn, the new course of the citizens across the street and, therefore, an incentive not to fall behind in terms of supporters. It was certainly the first time that I would give an Inter performance a mark that goes far beyond the sufficiency. And they must be acknowledged for having evidently understood some previous limits and having worked on them. The only personal note I feel like making: not being a fan of one-of-a-kind banners, I much preferred all the historic signs that we’ve always been used to seeing at San Siro.

On the pitch, after a first half that ended 0-0, in the second half Inzaghi’s team settled their opponents with a clear 0-3 that brought the double signature of Lukaku and that of Lautaro Martinez. An important success in a European key, which sets the tone for the numerous choruses of the visiting sectors against Milan’s bitter rivals, in view of the first leg derby of the Champions League semi-finals. As always chorus with offenses = involvement of all. Sorry for the right-thinking and those who would like to transform the stadium into the Accademia della Crusca, but that’s how it is and will always be like this. Also noteworthy are several hostile chants between the two fans.

After the triple whistle I don’t have much time to observe the outflow. The second commitment of the day (Pisa-Bari) calls and the station must be reached quite quickly. I walk away still hearing the buzz of the stadium, which leaves me with a good feeling. It seems, for an afternoon, to have reviewed those “normal” matches of the Italian top league of about twenty years ago, when even not expecting anything coincided with a more than decent show anyway!

Simone Meloni