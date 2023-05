Juve fails to react on the field to the -10 inflicted by the Court of Appeal in the case of capital gains, loses 4-1 in Empoli, remains at 59 points, -5 from fourth-placed Milan. Allegri’s team got off to a good start, Milik hit the crossbar but Empoli scored a penalty through Caputo. A handful of minutes later Luperto solves a scrum and makes it 2-0. In the second half again Caputo brings Empoli up 3-0. In the final Chiesa shortens, but Piccoli makes poker for Empoli. Zanetti’s team is safe

