Empoli-Juventus, Allegri: ‘Leaving is for cowards, but that’s enough, it was a trickle’

Massimiliano Allegri it’s a river in flood at the end of the match Juve lost 4-1 in Empoli, which came after the 10-point penalty imposed on the bianconeri by the Federal Court of Appeal in the capital gains case: “The psychological aspect is fundamental, a quarter of an hour before the match we were second, then we found ourselves at 59 points – he says – It’s one thing to play a game in the first condition, it’s one thing to play with the obligation to win, every time we stick our heads out they risk us, they’re not justifications but some extenuating circumstances can be given to this team“. On the future: “We need to know where we are playing, then we need to talk to the club, we need to accept reality, if we’re out of everything we need to be good at not losing the good things we’ve done, the important thing is to be all aligned, leaving Juve would be cowardlyI’m very angry and disappointed, it was all a chase, an enormous effort but I have nothing to reproach the team with – he says again – At the moment everything is going badly, you have to stay still and shut up, but I repeat that Juve on the pitch is second in the standingsthen we could have done better tonight but tonight was a particular situation”. On the capital gains issue: “It has been a trickle, that this story ends and they tell us where to stand. It’s a lack of respect for people who work, you have to decide full stop. The sentence was better if it had been final two months ago at least we knew what kind of death to die for”.
“We did the best of what we could do”
Evidently the judgment on a season that has yet to end remains conditioned by this story: “Enclosing a season in an evening like this is an understatement, we don’t have to find an alibi, we need to square up and try to win the last two games – Allegri reiterates – We started well, then we conceded goals and doubled, we could have shortened as well as at the beginning of the second half. All this does not justify the mental collapse, we must keep quiet and accept defeat. We scored 69 points and we were second and this must be clear and despite the penalty you had to win to be able to play everything with Milan. It was a difficult situation, there is a rebound, there was the defeat against Sevilla, but I repeat that we scored 69 points on the field. This match could have done us allow us to play against Milan for entry into the Champions League, we have been playing these matches since January, then with the elimination of Sevilla there was a mental breakdown but we need to recover because otherwise it’s tough with Milan. The boys did the best of what they could in a surreal situationthe team was far too good.”