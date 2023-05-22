Empoli-Juventus, Allegri: ‘Leaving is for cowards, but that’s enough, it was a trickle’

Massimiliano Allegri it’s a river in flood at the end of the match Juve lost 4-1 in Empoli, which came after the 10-point penalty imposed on the bianconeri by the Federal Court of Appeal in the capital gains case: “The psychological aspect is fundamental, a quarter of an hour before the match we were second, then we found ourselves at 59 points – he says – It’s one thing to play a game in the first condition, it’s one thing to play with the obligation to win, every time we stick our heads out they risk us, they’re not justifications but some extenuating circumstances can be given to this team“. On the future: “We need to know where we are playing, then we need to talk to the club, we need to accept reality, if we’re out of everything we need to be good at not losing the good things we’ve done, the important thing is to be all aligned, leaving Juve would be cowardlyI’m very angry and disappointed, it was all a chase, an enormous effort but I have nothing to reproach the team with – he says again – At the moment everything is going badly, you have to stay still and shut up, but I repeat that Juve on the pitch is second in the standingsthen we could have done better tonight but tonight was a particular situation”. On the capital gains issue: “It has been a trickle, that this story ends and they tell us where to stand. It’s a lack of respect for people who work, you have to decide full stop. The sentence was better if it had been final two months ago at least we knew what kind of death to die for”.