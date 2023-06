Lazio wins in Empoli and finishes second in the championship, the best result in Serie A since the Lotito era and since the 2000 Scudetto. After some great interventions by Vicario in the first half, a header by Romagnoli at the start of the second half unlocks the game. Immobile and Zaccagni miss the knockout blow, Empoli tries to react but the expulsion of Cambiaghi complicates the plans. A pearl from Luis Alberto in recovery sanctions the Biancoceleste victory