Sports

by admin
Below is a review of the episodes from moviola in Empoli-Naplesopening match of the 24th round of Serie A:

Empoli – Naples Saturday 18.00
Perrotti – Moro
Iv: Camplone
Was: Fabbri
Avar: Long S.

67′ – Mario Rui, knocked down, reacts with a kick to the opponent in the lower parts: the Var calls the referee who expels him. Violent conduct, disqualification could be substantial.

63′ – Lozano throws his arms at Parisi too vehemently and ends up in the referee’s notebook.

60′ – Goal disallowed for Osimhen, who beats Vicario in a fall on a throw from Lobotka. The center forward was slightly offside when the ball left.

26′ – Osimhen takes Henderson for a walk who holds him back, correct admonition.

17′ – Own goal by Ismaili: Zielinski volleys a lifted ball from Kvaratskhelia into the center, Ismajli involuntarily throws it into the goal, preventing it from reaching Osimhen which was offside. The Var checks, but the Nigerian’s position has no influence.

