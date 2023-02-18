The purchase of tickets for Empoli-Napoli is also prohibited for fans residing in the provinces of Avellino, Benevento, Caserta and Salerno. This was decided by the Provincial Committee for public order and safety meeting in the Prefecture in Florence in view of the challenge of next February 25 between Empoli and Naples. The decision was taken in order to ensure the protection of public order and safety. Prefect Francesca Ferrandino presided over the meeting. In addition to the leaders of the police force, the councilor for security of the Municipality of Empoli Antonio Ponzo Pellegrini, the commander of the municipal police of Empoli and the operational director of Empoli took part.