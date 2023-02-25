Napoli conquers its twenty-first success in Serie A and rises again to +18 in the standings in anticipation of the challenge that awaits tomorrow the most immediate rival for the Scudetto, namely Inter, who will face Bologna. Deserved victory and never in question that of the men led by Luciano Spalletti who actually ended the match in the first 28′ thanks to Ismajli’s own goal, with the Empoli defender panicking on a cross from Zielinski served by Kvaratskhelia, and then with Osimhen, rapacious to pick up a short clearance from Vicario on a conclusion of the Georgian. And the bosses have to say thanks to the Nigerian who was unable to score the 3-0 already in the 33rd minute by not taking advantage of a mistake by Luperto, with Kim hitting the crossbar on the next corner to demonstrate Napoli’s total domination.

Empoli didn’t act as a sparring partner but it is obvious that never before has there been an abysmal difference in values ​​between the two teams seen at the Castellani, with the hosts who, in addition to giving up Akpa Akpro and Bandinelli due to disqualification, they saw Caputo starting from the bench because not at his best. For Meret few real saves but an important one in the 20th minute on a corner from Henderson that could keep the game more alive.

Paolo Zanetti before the hour of the game tries to reverse the trend of the match by inserting Caputo and Grassi but it is Napoli who continue to play the match with Osimhen still protagonist given that the possible three to zero is canceled for offside. The only negative note of the evening for the Neapolitans is Marui Rui’s red light in the middle of the second half for a bad foul on Caputo. The guests did not suffer numerical inferiority, indeed again with Osimhen, before the substitution, he went once again close to scoring just under 10 ‘from the end, with the decisive Vicario, who then replied to Gaetano in expired time.