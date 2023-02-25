Home Sports Empoli-Napoli, highlights, result 0-2 own goal by Ismajli and goal by Osimhen – breaking latest news
Sports

Empoli-Napoli, highlights, result 0-2 own goal by Ismajli and goal by Osimhen – breaking latest news

by admin
Empoli-Napoli, highlights, result 0-2 own goal by Ismajli and goal by Osimhen – breaking latest news
Of Alessandro Bocci, sent to Empoli

Napoli dispels the taboo of the Castellani stadium where they suffered a bad defeat last year: Absolute dominance of the Neapolitans who pass with an own goal from Ismajli, then Osimhen scores the eighth consecutive goal

The Castellani stadium is confirmed as a complicated field for Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. The team beat the Tuscans 2-0 with an own goal by Ismajoli and the doubling of the usual Osimhe. The blue center forward breaks another record: he has been on the net consecutively for eight games. As we were talking about a difficult field, Napoli made up for their first expulsion of the season: Mario Rui kicked Caputo, his gesture did not escape the Var.

The full-back is expelled and leaves his team in 10 with just over twenty minutes to go. Napoli tries to put the game to sleep, with some action in the restart while Empoli is constantly looking for the goal. Osimhen comes out a few minutes from the end, Simeone enters and tries to make three of a kind in the first action. In recovery, Gaetano also came close to scoring.

(article being updated)

February 25, 2023 (change February 25, 2023 | 20:05)

© breaking latest news

See also  Serie D, the leader Acr Messina flies: Aliperta and Cunzi sign the victory over Dattilo

You may also like

Siakam decisive in the final, Corsair Raptors in...

Quarrels and spitting between Bandecchi and the fans...

empoli naples – Tiscali Sport

Qatar Open: Andy Murray beaten by Daniil Medvedev...

Scattered considerations post Empoli-Naples (0-2)

Dolphins’ Byron Jones says he ‘can’t run or...

Does mixed fried fish make you fat?

Barça discarded Álvaro Rodríguez, the new sensation of...

Legovich: Details to be filed, but good indications...

Les Bleus gold medalists at the Heidenheim World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy