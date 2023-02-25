Of Alessandro Bocci, sent to Empoli

Napoli dispels the taboo of the Castellani stadium where they suffered a bad defeat last year: Absolute dominance of the Neapolitans who pass with an own goal from Ismajli, then Osimhen scores the eighth consecutive goal

The Castellani stadium is confirmed as a complicated field for Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. The team beat the Tuscans 2-0 with an own goal by Ismajoli and the doubling of the usual Osimhe. The blue center forward breaks another record: he has been on the net consecutively for eight games. As we were talking about a difficult field, Napoli made up for their first expulsion of the season: Mario Rui kicked Caputo, his gesture did not escape the Var.

The full-back is expelled and leaves his team in 10 with just over twenty minutes to go. Napoli tries to put the game to sleep, with some action in the restart while Empoli is constantly looking for the goal. Osimhen comes out a few minutes from the end, Simeone enters and tries to make three of a kind in the first action. In recovery, Gaetano also came close to scoring.

