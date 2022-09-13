The curious scene immediately sparked social media. After cheering together with the Giallorossi players, the security men accompanied him back to the stands

On social media there are those who call him “hero” and who, instead, “master”. The fact is that in the Rome that wins at Empoli a small cover space is also taken by that fan who, after Abraham’s 2-1 goal, manages to evade safety and goes onto the pitch to embrace the players.

At first, overwhelmed by enthusiasm, the players do not seem to notice the intruder. Then something starts to go wrong and the fan is identified. So it is Abraham himself who signals the boy to hurry up and go back to the guest sector.

The cameras frame him, wearing a hat and dark glasses, before leaving, but those who were at the stadium clearly saw that the players also shared the joy of the goal with him.

MOMENT OF GLORY — After a few moments, he walked away, the security men took him back to the stands and the moment of glory ended there. However, he will have the photos, which are already making the rounds of the web.

